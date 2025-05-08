Nigeria's Blue Economy Prospect: Challenges And Opportunities

Join the Maritime Practice Group of Olisa Agbakoba Legal - OAL in an upcoming and engaging webinar themed; "Nigeria's Blue Economy Prospects: Opportunities and Challenges".

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Join the Maritime Practice Group of Olisa Agbakoba Legal - OAL in an upcoming and engaging webinar themed; "Nigeria's Blue Economy Prospects: Opportunities and Challenges".

This is your chance to take part in an important discussion that explores the opportunities and hurdles within Nigeria's Blue Economy sector. This conversation is critical for policymakers, maritime professionals, investors, and development stakeholders. The discussion will highlight investment prospects, explore legal frameworks, and strategic pathways for advancing Nigeria's maritime sector and its resources.

Don't miss this opportunity to network with industry experts, thought leaders, and regulators shaping the future of maritime law and the blue economy in Africa.

📅: 28th May 2025 | ⏰: 10:00 AM WAT | 📍: Zoom

Register now to attend: https://bit.ly/OALNBEPCO

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.