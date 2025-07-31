Understanding Contingency Fee Agreements Or Better Known A No-Win-No-Fee Agreement In South African Law

When facing a legal matter, one of the biggest concerns for many South Africans is the cost of hiring a lawyer. Legal fees can be expensive, especially in personal injury or medical negligence cases. This is where contingency fee agreements come into play.

What is a Contingency Fee Agreement?

A contingency fee agreement is a contract between a client and a legal practitioner (usually an attorney) where the attorney agrees to take on the case without upfront payment. Instead, the attorney is only paid if the case is successful – usually as a percentage of the compensation awarded.

This type of agreement is often referred to as a "no win, no fee" arrangement.

Is It Legal in South Africa?

Yes, contingency fee agreements are allowed in South African law, but they are< strong>strictly regulated by the Contingency Fees Act 66 of 1997. The Act sets out clear rules to protect clients from being exploited or unfairly charged.

Key Features of a Contingency Fee Agreement

Written Agreement:

The agreement must be in writing and signed by both the attorney and the client. It must also explain how the fees will be calculated. Success-Based Fees:

If the case is successful, the attorney may charge either: Up to double their normal fee; or

their normal fee; or 25% of the total award (whichever is the lesser of the two). Unsuccessful Cases:

If the case is not successful, the attorney is not entitled to any fee for their services. However, the client may still be responsible for disbursements (e.g., costs for medical reports, expert witnesses, or court filing fees), unless otherwise agreed. Court Approval:

In personal injury matters, especially where large sums are awarded (like in Road Accident Fund claims), the court must often approve the contingency fee agreement to ensure it is fair and reasonable.

Benefits for Clients

Access to justice : People who cannot afford a lawyer upfront still have the opportunity to pursue their legal rights.

: People who cannot afford a lawyer upfront still have the opportunity to pursue their legal rights. Motivation for attorneys: Since lawyers only get paid if they win, they are often more motivated to secure the best outcome.

Potential Risks

High deductions : Even though capped, legal fees can take a significant chunk of your compensation.

: Even though capped, legal fees can take a significant chunk of your compensation. Disbursement costs: Clients might still need to pay for certain expenses even if they lose.

Important Advice for Clients

Read the agreement carefully before signing.

before signing. Ask questions if you don't understand the terms.

if you don't understand the terms. Make sure you know what happens if the case is unsuccessful.

Getindependent legal advice if you are unsure.

Final Thoughts

Contingency fee agreements make it possible for more South Africans to access legal representation, especially in high-cost litigation like medical malpractice or RAF claims. However, these agreements must be handled with care and transparency to ensure clients are not taken advantage of.

We act on a contingency fee basis for all personal injury claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.