15 April 2025

Charting The Stars: Strengthening Africa's IP Frameworks For Space Innovation

Africa is beginning to make its mark in the international space sector, driven by growing investment and innovation. The 2025 inauguration of the African Space Agency represents a key milestone in this expansion.
South Africa Intellectual Property
Vera Albino

Vera Albino highlights the challenges of enforcing IP rights in space, where legal uncertainties and multinational involvement create significant challenges for protecting innovations. These issues underline the need for robust, unified IP regulations and global cooperation to strengthen Africa's position in the space sector.

Read the full article published on IPStars.

Vera Albino
