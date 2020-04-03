We will be keeping busy during lockdown – we will be having FREE webinars and distribute social media and other material regularly, helping you protect your business and start taking baby steps towards building the new future.
Please note that the Final regulations for South Africa's Coronavirus lockdown were published on 25 March 2020, if you have any questions regarding this please contact us:
- Restriction on the movement of persons and goods
- Closure of businesses and premises
- Prohibition of public transport
"Essential goods" are broadly defined as:
- Any food product (including animal food and non-alcoholic beverages);
- The chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any food product;
- Cleaning and hygiene products including the chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of these goods;
- Medical and hospital supplies and the chemicals and packaging used in the production thereof;
- Fuel, including coal and gas; and
- Basic goods, including airtime and electricity.
"Essential services" include the existing essential services as defined in terms of the Labour Relations Act, 1995, as well as:
- Medical, health, laboratory and medical services;
- Disaster management, fire prevention, firefighting and emergency services;
- Financial services necessary to maintain the functioning of the banking and payments environment, including the JSE and similar exchanges, as well as insurance services;
- Production and sale of essential goods;
- Grocery stores, including spaza shops;
- Electricity, water, gas and fuel production, supply and maintenance;
- Essential municipal services;
- Care services and social relief of distress provided to older persons, the mentally ill, persons with disabilities, the sick, and children;
- Funeral services, including mortuaries;
- Wildlife management, anti-poaching, animal care and veterinary services;
- Newspaper, broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure and services;
- Production and sale of any chemicals, hygiene products, and pharmaceuticals for the medical or retail sector;
- Cleaning, sanitation, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;
- Services related to the essential functioning of courts, judicial officers, the Master of the High Court, sheriffs and legal practitioners required for those services;
- Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS;
- Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services;
- Postal services and courier services related to the transport of medical products;
- Private security services;
- Gold, gold refinery, coal and essential mining;
- Accommodation used for persons rendering essential services, quarantine, isolation and the lockdown;
- Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of essential services including components and equipment;
- Transport services for persons rendering essential services and goods, and transportation of patients; and
- Transport and logistics in respect of essential goods as set out in A above to neighbouring countries.
The following places and premises are closed to the public:
- Any place or premises normally open to the public where religious, cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place;
- Any place or premises normally open to the public where goods other than essential goods are procured, acquired, disposed of or sold; and
- any place or premises normally open to the public such
as:
- public parks, beaches and swimming pools;
- flea markets;
- open-air food markets;
- fetes and bazaars;
- night clubs;
- casinos;
- hotels, lodges and guest houses, except to the extent that they are required for remaining tourists confined to hotels, lodges and guest houses;
- private and public game reserves except to the extent that they are required for remaining tourists confined to private and public game reserves;
- holiday resorts except to the extent that they are required for remaining tourists confined to such holiday resort;
- on-consumption premises, including taverns, shebeens, and shisanyama where liquor is sold;
- off-consumption premises, including bottle stores, where liquor is sold;
- off-consumption areas in supermarkets where liquor is sold;
- theatres and cinemas;
- shopping malls and centres (excluding grocery stores and pharmacies);
- taxi ranks, bus depots, train stations and airports; and
- any other place or premises determined by the Cabinet member responsible for cooperative governance and traditional affairs by direction in the Gazette.
