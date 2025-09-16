ARTICLE 16 September 2025 i-Team Podcast (Video) E ENS More Contributor ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Explore Firm Details Linda Sheehan, Head of intelligENS, joins Jonathan Armstrong, Fiona Campbell, and David Horrigan, from the i-Team Podcast. South Africa Technology Linda Sheehan Your Author LinkedIn Connections self Linda Sheehan, Head of intelligENS, joins Jonathan Armstrong, Fiona Campbell, and David Horrigan, from the i-Team Podcast. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Authors Linda Sheehan Your Author LinkedIn Connections