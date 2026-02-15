Mining Indaba 2026 ENSight

- within Accounting and Audit, Consumer Protection and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in Africa
Mining Indaba 2026
Below, we share our Mining Indaba ENSight, featuring a hand‑selected collection of articles that reflect this year's most pressing mining conversations - including innovation and technology, circular mining models, cybersecurity risks, health and safety enforcement and the broader geopolitical forces reshaping the industry.
Mining plays a critical role in Africa's economic future, but progress depends on the right legal, regulatory and partnership frameworks. We curated a compilation of insight and perspectives on the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping Africa's mining sector. Click here to explore the page:
Explore our ENSight articles below:
When international law becomes optional: What critical minerals geopolitics means for mining
by Otsile Matlou and Denise van Heerden
Geopolitics is increasingly reshaping access to critical minerals, challenging long‑held assumptions about international law, sovereignty and security of title. This article examines what a weakening rules‑based order means for mining investment, contracts and risk and why geopolitical exposure is now a board‑level issue for the sector.
How key updates under the MHSA are reshaping how mines must plan and respond to emergencies at its underground operations
by Pieter Colyn, Celeste Coles and Tyla Foster
The latest MHSA regulations, issued in March 2025, continue to require mines to strengthen how they plan for and respond to underground emergencies.
Managing health and safety enforcement in South African mining
by Pieter Colyn, Tyla Foster and Bianca Nolan
Understanding powers entrusted to inspectors and how to respond is critical to managing health and safety enforcement in South African mining.
Stronger together, smarter together: Tech-driven collaboration in the mining sector
by Priyanka Raath
As technology becomes core mining infrastructure, it is reshaping risk and collaboration. This article examines how technology‑driven partnerships, underpinned by strong legal frameworks, enable sustainable progress.
From waste to value: circular mining for Africa's energy transition
by Stefanie Busch
Circular mining is now a necessity as energy transition demand rises. Partnerships across value chains turn waste into value, cut risk and build resilient African mining.
AI, cybersecurity and operational resilience in mining
by Linda Sheehan, Megan Claassens and Shaheen Solwa
Mining's AI-driven transformation boosts safety and efficiency, but interconnected systems amplify cyber risk. AI governance, supply‑chain security and forensic readiness are essential to resilience.
Incentives seen as key to unlocking investment momentum
By Annelie Giles, Kristel van Rensburg and Ntebaleng Sekabate.
South Africa's mining ecosystem needs shared solutions, especially where infrastructure gaps continue to hold back exploration activity and beneficiation investment.
