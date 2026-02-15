Mining Indaba 2026 ENSight

Mining Indaba 2026

Below, we share our Mining Indaba ENSight, featuring a hand‑selected collection of articles that reflect this year's most pressing mining conversations - including innovation and technology, circular mining models, cybersecurity risks, health and safety enforcement and the broader geopolitical forces reshaping the industry.

Mining plays a critical role in Africa's economic future, but progress depends on the right legal, regulatory and partnership frameworks. We curated a compilation of insight and perspectives on the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping Africa's mining sector. Click here to explore the page:

Explore our ENSight articles below:

When international law becomes optional: What critical minerals geopolitics means for mining

by Otsile Matlou and Denise van Heerden

Geopolitics is increasingly reshaping access to critical minerals, challenging long‑held assumptions about international law, sovereignty and security of title. This article examines what a weakening rules‑based order means for mining investment, contracts and risk and why geopolitical exposure is now a board‑level issue for the sector.

How key updates under the MHSA are reshaping how mines must plan and respond to emergencies at its underground operations

by Pieter Colyn, Celeste Coles and Tyla Foster

The latest MHSA regulations, issued in March 2025, continue to require mines to strengthen how they plan for and respond to underground emergencies.

Managing health and safety enforcement in South African mining

by Pieter Colyn, Tyla Foster and Bianca Nolan

Understanding powers entrusted to inspectors and how to respond is critical to managing health and safety enforcement in South African mining.

Stronger together, smarter together: Tech-driven collaboration in the mining sector

by Priyanka Raath

As technology becomes core mining infrastructure, it is reshaping risk and collaboration. This article examines how technology‑driven partnerships, underpinned by strong legal frameworks, enable sustainable progress.

From waste to value: circular mining for Africa's energy transition

by Stefanie Busch

Circular mining is now a necessity as energy transition demand rises. Partnerships across value chains turn waste into value, cut risk and build resilient African mining.

AI, cybersecurity and operational resilience in mining

by Linda Sheehan, Megan Claassens and Shaheen Solwa

Mining's AI-driven transformation boosts safety and efficiency, but interconnected systems amplify cyber risk. AI governance, supply‑chain security and forensic readiness are essential to resilience.

Incentives seen as key to unlocking investment momentum

By Annelie Giles, Kristel van Rensburg and Ntebaleng Sekabate.

South Africa's mining ecosystem needs shared solutions, especially where infrastructure gaps continue to hold back exploration activity and beneficiation investment.

