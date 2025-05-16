ARTICLE
16 May 2025

AfCFTA's Committee On Intellectual Property Rights Negotiations Begin

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat convened in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during 7 to 18 April 2025. The purpose of the 5th and 6th meetings of the Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) was to initiate negotiations on the draft Annexes relating to Intellectual Property Rights. The aim of the draft Annexes is to drive creativity in order to generate economic growth in Africa.

