Leveraging AfCFTA For Africa's Agri-Business Export Sector

Africa's agri-business export sector holds immense potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), but realising this promise requires overcoming persistent challenges. Internal infrastructure deficits, complex non-tariff measures, and global trade uncertainties, such as shifting U.S. tariff policies—remain key constraints.

Despite these hurdles, the continent has shown resilience through regional collaboration, value addition initiatives, and efforts to diversify trade partnerships, notably with China, Europe and the Middle East.

As highlighted in recent reports and initiatives, unlocking Africa's full trade potential will depend on strategic investments in infrastructure, tailored agro-industrial partnerships, and a stronger commitment to intra-African trade integration under the AfCFTA framework.

We explore AfCFTA and its promise to revolutionise Africa's agri-business export sector, boost food security and propel economic advancement in the continent.

