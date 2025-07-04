ARTICLE
4 July 2025

Leveraging AfCFTA For Africa's Agri-Business Export Sector

AK
Anjarwalla & Khanna

Contributor

Anjarwalla & Khanna logo
Explore Firm Details
Africa's agri-business export sector holds immense potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), but realising this promise requires overcoming persistent challenges.
Kenya International Law
Karim S. Anjarwalla,Daniel Ngumy, and Luisa Cetina

Africa's agri-business export sector holds immense potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), but realising this promise requires overcoming persistent challenges. Internal infrastructure deficits, complex non-tariff measures, and global trade uncertainties, such as shifting U.S. tariff policies—remain key constraints.

Despite these hurdles, the continent has shown resilience through regional collaboration, value addition initiatives, and efforts to diversify trade partnerships, notably with China, Europe and the Middle East.

As highlighted in recent reports and initiatives, unlocking Africa's full trade potential will depend on strategic investments in infrastructure, tailored agro-industrial partnerships, and a stronger commitment to intra-African trade integration under the AfCFTA framework.

We explore AfCFTA and its promise to revolutionise Africa's agri-business export sector, boost food security and propel economic advancement in the continent.

Click hereto download and read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Karim S. Anjarwalla
Karim S. Anjarwalla
Photo of Daniel Ngumy
Daniel Ngumy
Photo of Luisa Cetina
Luisa Cetina
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More