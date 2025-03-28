ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Harnessing The AfCFTA To Drive Regional Trade And Investment In East Africa

AK
Anjarwalla & Khanna

Contributor

Anjarwalla & Khanna logo
Explore Firm Details
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents a monumental shift in Africa's economic landscape, aiming to create a single market for goods and services across 54 countries, encompassing over 1.3 billion people.
Kenya International Law
Daniel Ngumy and Shemane Amin

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents a monumental shift in Africa's economic landscape, aiming to create a single market for goods and services across 54 countries, encompassing over 1.3 billion people. AfCFTA seeks to eliminate tariffs on 90 percent of goods, facilitate the movement of capital and people, and promote investment and sustainable development. According to the World Bank, the agreement could boost Africa's income by up to USD 450 billion by 2035 and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty.

For East Africa, and Tanzania in particular, AfCFTA offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance regional trade and attract investment, but success will depend on bold legal strategies and targeted policies that transform these challenges into catalysts for East Africa's economic growth and make AfCFTA not just a framework, but a powerful engine for progress.

This article explores:

  1. Increased trade and investment opportunities for East Africa
  2. The role of AfCFTA in enhancing regional integration
  3. Legal and policy reforms needed to maximise AfCFTA's impact
  4. Addressing challenges like non-tariff barriers and high freight costs

Click here to download and read the full article and explore how East Africa can leverage AfCFTA to drive economic transformation.

Contributor

Faith Chelangat – Consultant

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Ngumy
Daniel Ngumy
Photo of Shemane Amin
Shemane Amin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More