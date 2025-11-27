Implemented Or Ignored? The Paradox Of International IP Conventions In Angola And Zambia

- in Africa
- with readers working within the Chemicals and Media & Information industries
International IP conventions set the foundations for consistent protection worldwide, yet their real effect depends on how each State incorporates them into its legal system. This interaction between international commitments and national sovereignty often determines whether rights-holders experience certainty or conflict.
Vera Albinoexamines the contrasting approaches of Angola and Zambia, exploring how monist and dualist systems shape the enforceability of key IP treaties and the practical challenges this creates for applicants and practitioners.
