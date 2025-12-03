Two Big Steps Forward For South Africa: Ratings Boost And FATF Grey List Removal

South Africa has achieved two landmark improvements in international perception and operating conditions within weeks: S&P Global upgraded the sovereign credit ratings for the first time in nearly two decades and the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") removed South Africa from its grey list. Together these decisions signify a decisive reduction in risk premia, a tangible easing of cross‑border financial frictions and a clearer path to lower borrowing costs and stronger investment. These developments are unequivocally positive for South Africa and investors alike, provided reform momentum is sustained.

The core development on the ratings front is S&P Global's upgrade of South Africa's long‑term sovereign credit ratings. The foreign‑currency rating moved from BB‑ to BB, and the local‑currency rating rose from BB to BB+. S&P maintained a positive outlook. In ratings taxonomy, the BB foreign‑currency rating remains two notches below investment grade, and the BB+ local‑currency rating is one notch below. The upgrade is anchored in improving fiscal metrics, stronger‑than‑expected revenue collection, successive primary surpluses and reduced contingent liabilities linked to Eskom's operational and financial turnaround, including the utility's first profit in eight years. S&P's upgrade is the first by a major agency in more than sixteen years and aligns the agency's foreign‑currency assessment with Moody's Ba2.

Even without a return to investment grade, a one‑notch improvement recalibrates risk models, index weights in certain sub‑investment‑grade strategies and internal credit limits at global institutions. The positive outlook signals that, if fiscal consolidation and reforms continue, further improvements are possible, creating optionality for future spread compression and inflows. Rating upgrades typically support tighter spreads on South African government bonds, especially at the belly of the curve where foreign participation is material. In essence, improved sovereign creditworthiness reduces expected loss parameters and capital charges, attracting marginal buyers and enabling syndications at sharper coupons. Corporates and banks benefit via the sovereign‑ceiling effect and lower reference yields, reducing all‑in funding costs for new issuance and refinancings.

The effects are magnified for issuers with explicit or implicit links to the state, where contingent liability risk has been a longstanding concern. As Eskom's profile improves and government support needs recede, knock‑on benefits to the broader state‑owned company complex and bank risk assessments should accumulate. The upgrade also improves the optics for syndicated loans and project finance in sectors dependent on public‑private collaboration, thereby lowering the cost of capital for infrastructure.

S&P's rationale rests on fiscal and institutional progress. Revenues have outperformed, spending restraint has supported primary balances and the debt path has stabilised. Government has emphasised macroeconomic stability, narrower deficits over the medium term and accelerated infrastructure investment. These commitments translate into durable rating gains only if institutional repair continues, procurement frameworks remain sound and the government of national unity maintains policy coherence that investors can trust. Eskom's improved operational and financial performance has been central to reducing contingent liability risk -profitability after years of losses, improved reliability and regulatory clarity on cost recovery together lower the probability of future bailouts. Transnet's reform momentum is encouraging, particularly in the ports and rail concessions space, but losses and guarantee dependence remain risks that require disciplined execution. The agencies will watch these entities closely because they are transmission mechanisms between governance quality and sovereign risk.

Continued gains in sovereign risk will depend on transparent procurement and disciplined public finance management. The legal architecture; public procurement frameworks, the Public Finance Management Act and Municipal Finance Management Act, and auditing standards, must be consistently applied to sustain gains and reduce the likelihood of future contingent liabilities. Strengthening competition, integrity and disclosures in public contracts will directly support ratings durability. The reduction of explicit and implicit guarantees and clearer frameworks for state support are key to ratings momentum. Standardising support terms, enhancing board independence and disclosure practices, and aligning tariff‑setting with cost‑recovery principles reduce fiscal risks. For lenders and investors, covenants tied to governance triggers and performance milestones can mitigate exposure.

Removal from the FATF grey list complements the rating upgrade by reducing friction in cross‑border payments and correspondent banking, lowering compliance overhead for routine transactions and signalling improvements in anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing controls. The grey‑list exit should, over time, support capital inflows, trade finance and insurance capacity, especially where international counterparties previously applied heightened due diligence.

South Africa remains below investment grade, which constrains eligibility for certain global indices and mandates. The upgrade is an important step; the next leg requires sustained improvements in growth, primary balances and continued reduction of state‑owned enterprise risks. The government of national unity has, so far, supported policy continuity and reform execution. Ratings committees have flagged that any deterioration in cohesion or a shift away from reform could threaten the positive outlook. Investors will track legislative throughput, infrastructure delivery, and the performance of key institutions as practical proxies for stability -so the work must continue.

The direction of travel is favourable. The combination of fiscal consolidation, institutional repair and credible reform at key SOEs is beginning to translate into measurable improvements in South Africa's risk profile. If that trajectory holds -supported by coherent policy, disciplined execution and growth‑enhancing reforms -further rating progress and a structurally lower cost of capital are within reach. For now, the twin milestones of a sovereign upgrade and FATF grey‑list exit are well‑deserved encouragement: proof that steady, practical work can restore confidence and unlock opportunity.

