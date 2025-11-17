ARTICLE
17 November 2025

Eyes On You | Navigating Employee Privacy In Africa (Video)

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Explore Firm Details
A multi-jurisdictional conversation where we discuss how evolving privacy laws are impacting workplace monitoring and what this means for employers operating across the continent.
South Africa Employment and HR
Brian Patterson,Charles Visser,Tracy Kakongi
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ENS are most popular:
  • within International Law, Law Department Performance and Environment topic(s)
  • in Africa

A multi-jurisdictional conversation where we discuss how evolving privacy laws are impacting workplace monitoring and what this means for employers operating across the continent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian Patterson
Brian Patterson
Photo of Charles Visser
Charles Visser
Photo of Patricia Jane Mumuni
Patricia Jane Mumuni
Photo of Tracy Kakongi
Tracy Kakongi
Photo of Faith Chebet
Faith Chebet
Photo of Emmanuel Sauzier
Emmanuel Sauzier
Photo of Yves Bruce Kwisanga
Yves Bruce Kwisanga
Photo of Jacqui Driver
Jacqui Driver
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More