Eyes On You | Navigating Employee Privacy In Africa (Video)

A multi-jurisdictional conversation where we discuss how evolving privacy laws are impacting workplace monitoring and what this means for employers operating across the continent.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Article Insights

ENS are most popular: within International Law, Law Department Performance and Environment topic(s)

in Africa

self

A multi-jurisdictional conversation where we discuss how evolving privacy laws are impacting workplace monitoring and what this means for employers operating across the continent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.