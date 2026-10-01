Passing The Torch - Remembering To Protect Uniqueness

Kuda says that the idea that we succeed when we operate in our purpose is a popular lesson, often taught through beautiful metaphors drawn from nature. We have all heard that, because fish are created to swim and birds to fly, they do not need to learn these skills. They naturally thrive in environments that allow them to align with their design. Similarly, when women walk in their purpose, success can become a natural result.

Kuda adds that this lesson is often shared with a warning that problems arise when we disconnect from our design. This disconnection is usually described as observing someone else’s success and attempting to replicate their path. The lesson is accompanied by a reminder that true success lies in identifying your own assignment and walking your own journey in a way that aligns with your unique strengths and purpose.

Kuda asks: overall, it is a powerful lesson, but what happens when disconnection takes a different form?

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