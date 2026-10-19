Leila Moosa, Senior Associate in the Employment Law practice, was recently featured in Business Day’s Gender Mainstreaming campaign, where she discussed finding your value, strengthening collective insight.

Leila says that, early in her career, she understood value in narrow, measurable terms. It was defined by output, how quickly she could respond, how accurately she could apply the law and how consistently she could meet the expectations of her seniors and clients. She believed that, if she worked hard enough to meet these visible metrics, success would naturally follow.

Leila adds that, over time, she came to understand that competence is only the starting point. What distinguishes individuals is not simply whether they can do the work, but how they interrogate complexity, approach ambiguity and bring their own perspective to the task at hand. That shift in perspective takes time and requires confidence, reflection and, often, support from those who recognise your potential before you fully see it in yourself.

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