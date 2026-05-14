Regulatory Pressure Is Increasing. Many Organisations Are Not Equipped For It

Regulatory risk has evolved from a contained legal issue into a complex structural challenge that spans multiple business functions. As organisations face overlapping obligations across data protection...

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Regulatory risk is not new. What has changed is how it presents in practice.

In transactional work it rarely arrives as a single, contained issue. What begins as a commercial deal quickly draws in multiple layers of regulation. A cross-border transaction brings data protection into scope. Financial regulatory requirements follow. Governance considerations begin to shape how the deal is structured. Each sits with a different part of the business, but all affect the same outcome.

At that point, the question is no longer purely legal. It becomes whether the organisation is set up to manage overlapping obligations in a consistent way.

That is where pressure is building.

Regulatory change is often described as gradual. In reality, it does not feel that way. Different frameworks land at the same time. Existing requirements shift. Enforcement becomes more active. What used to sit within one function now cuts across several.

Data privacy affects operations, IT and HR, not just legal. Financial crime regulation influences how transactions are approved. Governance requirements are starting to shape commercial decisions, not just reporting. Each of these can be managed in isolation. The difficulty lies in managing them together.

The gaps are not always obvious at first. Most organisations have policies in place. Responsibilities have been assigned. Reporting is happening. On the surface, everything appears under control.

The picture changes when obligations are mapped properly.

Legal, finance and operational teams often track different requirements in different ways. Timelines do not always align. Responsibility is sometimes shared but not clearly owned. There may be no immediate failure, but there is no single view that confirms everything is covered.

That is where risk sits.

The way compliance is managed plays a large role in this. Spreadsheets, internal trackers and calendar reminders are still widely used. They work while the environment is relatively stable. They become harder to rely on as the organisation grows and regulation evolves.

People move. Teams expand. New obligations are introduced. Existing ones change. Over time, the system depends less on process and more on individuals remembering what needs to be done. That is not a stable way to manage regulatory risk.

Organisations that manage this will tend to take a more deliberate approach. They maintain a single view of obligations across the business. Responsibility is clearly assigned. Attention is focused on what carries real exposure. There is ongoing visibility of what is due, what has been completed and what is outstanding.

None of this is new. The difficulty lies in maintaining it consistently.

A shift is starting to take shape. More organisations are moving away from informal processes towards structured systems that bring everything into one place. This is less about technology and more about consistency.

Platforms such as GCMS support this by creating a central view of regulatory obligations, linking those obligations to accountable individuals and allowing them to be tracked over time. The value is straightforward. At any point, there is clarity on what needs to be done and whether it has been done.

Regulatory risk is often treated as a legal issue. In practice, it is a structural one. The law sets the requirements. The risk comes from how those requirements are managed across the business.

That is where many organisations are still exposed.

Regulation will continue to expand. That is unlikely to change. The organisations that are better positioned are those that have taken the time to organise how regulatory obligations are tracked, owned and monitored.

Understanding the risk is only the starting point. What matters is how it is managed in practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.