The NDPC has extended the deadline for filing 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns to 30 May 2026.

Organisations should utilise this extension to complete their audits and ensure compliance with the NDPA and GAID. Failure to file may attract regulatory sanctions.

For assistance with audit compliance obligations, preparing and filing audit returns, or general data protection information, please contact dpteam@uubo.org.

UUBO is a licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.