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8 April 2026

The NDPC Has Extended The Deadline For Filing 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns To 30 May 2026

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Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

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Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.
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The NDPC has extended the deadline for filing 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns to 30 May 2026.
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The NDPC has extended the deadline for filing 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns to 30 May 2026.

Organisations should utilise this extension to complete their audits and ensure compliance with the NDPA and GAID. Failure to file may attract regulatory sanctions.

For assistance with audit compliance obligations, preparing and filing audit returns, or general data protection information, please contact dpteam@uubo.org.

UUBO is a licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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