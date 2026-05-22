Sustainability – Africa Dialogues | Bridging The Readiness Gap: Turning IFRS S1 & S2 Into Action (Video)

Sustainability reporting is no longer just compliance, it’s a key factor for investors. After our webinar “From ESG Reporting to ISSB Readiness,” the big question is: Where does your organisation stand?

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

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Sustainability reporting is no longer just compliance, it’s a key factor for investors.

After our webinar “From ESG Reporting to ISSB Readiness,” the big question is: Where does your organisation stand?

Take our complimentary IFRS S1 & S2 Readiness Assessment to find out.

✔ Get an instant readiness score

✔ Identify gaps and key risks

✔ Access a clear roadmap for improvement

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