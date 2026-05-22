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22 May 2026

Sustainability – Africa Dialogues | Bridging The Readiness Gap: Turning IFRS S1 & S2 Into Action (Video)

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Sustainability reporting is no longer just compliance, it’s a key factor for investors. After our webinar “From ESG Reporting to ISSB Readiness,” the big question is: Where does your organisation stand?
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Sumaya Jaffer
Sumaya Jaffer’s articles from SNG Grant Thornton are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Insurance industries

Sustainability reporting is no longer just compliance, it’s a key factor for investors.

After our webinar “From ESG Reporting to ISSB Readiness,” the big question is: Where does your organisation stand?

Take our complimentary IFRS S1 & S2 Readiness Assessment to find out.

✔ Get an instant readiness score

✔ Identify gaps and key risks

✔ Access a clear roadmap for improvement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sumaya Jaffer
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