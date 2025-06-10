A Tale Of Charms And Copycats – The Poetry IP Scandal

This story is currently making headlines in South Africa, with well-known and beloved local brand, Poetry, embroiled in a growing controversy over alleged design imitation and intellectual property infringement



Background



Earlier this year, Cape Town jewellery designer Anna Rosholt was alerted by a customer that a charm sold by Poetry looked remarkably similar to her 2023 design — the Baobab Hoop Charm. Inspired by the baobab tree, it featured a heavy-bottomed shape and distinctive colour tones. Poetry removed the charm, and Rosholt even suggested a potential collaboration.



But months later, Rosholt was contacted again. This time, three more charms — the Bushbaby Stack Charm, Juicy Gem Charm, and Tiny Bee Charm — appeared in Poetry's stores, again bearing a close resemblance to her designs.



Visual Test



I used a comparison tool I've developed to compare Rosholt's Baobab Hoop design with the Poetry version. The tool, which combines various computation techniques, returned a similarity score of 0.7847. That's very high, especially considering the multiple feature domains analysed. It strongly suggests not just thematic overlap, but substantial visual similarity — enough to support concerns of copying.

The Dispute



Poetry removed the new charms and issued an apology, blaming a "breakdown in internal processes" for mistakenly reintroducing a cancelled supplier order. They also claimed to have offered commissions — a claim Rosholt rejected, calling it "a blatant lie."



She emphasised that it wasn't just about common themes (bees and gems), but the actual visual expression — the core of copyright law.

How could Anna have protected her IP?



To protect her designs, Rosholt could (these are just a few examples):

Date and archive her original sketches (and other related materials) and clearly mark them as "© Anna Rosholt".

Register her jewellery designs as aesthetic designs in South Africa. Design registration offers up to 15 years of protection — a simple but powerful tool for any creative.

This is a valuable reminder of how IP rights can support and empower independent designers.

