Fee Shake-Ups And Duty Drops

Why 2025's rule changes could add – or shave – tens of thousands off your next property deal.

The South African property market received two pieces of news this year that every buyer, seller and estate agent should know about. First, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) pushed the transfer-duty exemption threshold up – no duty is now payable on properties up to R1 210 000, and every duty bracket has moved up as well, so all the higher bands now start correspondingly higher. Second, the Legal Practice Council's latest conveyancing-fee guidelines (and the fierce price-competition they have unleashed) are reshaping how attorneys charge for transfers – prompting some firms to introduce fixed or "hybrid" fees that rise only with genuine file complexity.

For one of our recent clients, first-time buyers who recently secured a two-bedroom flat in Centurion for R1 200 000, the new duty threshold wiped out what would previously have been a R24 000 tax line, turning a nail-biting cash-flow calculation into an affordable purchase. Conversely, owners who plan to trade in the R3 m-plus bracket now face a larger duty cheque and stricter source-of-funds audits. In short, the goalposts have moved, and each party's next deal will feel very different from the last.

What the numbers really mean

0 % duty up to R1 210 000 . A genuine boost for entry-level and many middle-class buyers.

. A genuine boost for entry-level and many middle-class buyers. Each higher band starts later, softening the blow for mid-market purchases but still increasing the rand amount on high-value deals.

Conveyancing fees are no longer one-size-fits-all. Some firms now publish a single transparent price table, while others offer tiered or fixed fees pegged to genuine transaction complexity (for example, sectional-title transfers with body-corporate consents or purchases financed by multiple bonds).

The hidden risks behind the headline savings

Budget whiplash ― Many buyers see the duty saving and sign an offer without counting the balance of transfer costs, clearance figures and shortfalls caused by bank lending caps. Fee compression-turned-delay ― Smaller firms slashing tariffs may lack the resources to handle surges in workload, leading to bottle-necks at the Deeds Office and costly interest on occupational rent. Compliance creep ― SARS now cross-checks duty declarations against enhanced due-diligence data. Mis-stated purchase prices or late VAT versus duty elections can trigger audits and penalties.

Failing to plan for any of these can erode the very savings the new rules promise.

How Barnard turns shifting rules into concrete gains

Barnard's conveyancing team anticipated both the duty-table change and the fee-compression wave long before they hit the Gazette. We responded on three fronts:

Transparent, fixed-fee menu – Clear pricing bands linked to property value and document complexity, published upfront so clients see the full cost picture before they sign an offer.

– Clear pricing bands linked to property value and document complexity, published upfront so clients see the full cost picture before they sign an offer. Digital-first file flow – Secure e-signing, real-time SARS duty receipt uploads and instant municipality clearance chases cut average transfer times by 12 working days compared with the 2024 median.

– Secure e-signing, real-time SARS duty receipt uploads and instant municipality clearance chases cut average transfer times by compared with the 2024 median. "Cost-impact briefings" – A 15-minute no-obligation call in which we model the exact duty and fee profile of your deal, flag funding gaps and map the steps to registration.

Ready to see the maths on your property?

Book a complimentary 15-minute Cost-Impact Briefing with one of our conveyancers. We will:

Calculate your exact duty under the 2025 table. Give you a fixed conveyancing quote (no hidden extras). Highlight compliance red-flags that could delay registration.

Slots for May are filling fast – reserve yours now by emailing conveyancing@barnardinc.co.za or calling 012 001 1234.

Barnard – turning regulation shifts into seamless registrations since 1998.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.