Don't Buy That Property Just Yet – Read This First

Don't Buy that Property Just Yet

(Especially if you are building for the Future in Nigeria)

The Wake Up Call

A friend once shared how his family spent months tied up in probate, just trying to access a property their father left behind in Lagos. No clear plan, no legal structure – just family drama, legal fees, and long delays.

The property itself wasn't the problem. The way it was held was.

That story hit differently. Like many young professionals, I had started exploring real estate as the next smart move – a way to grow my portfolio, hedge against inflation, and maybe build a future income stream.

But that conversation made something crystal clear: owning property is not enough. If it's not properly structured, the same asset meant to bring stability can trigger confusion, conflict, and chaos down the line.

That's when I began to understand the power of private trusts. Today, I advise clients at Acuity Partners on how to structure their real estate and assets in ways that protect, preserve, and ultimately pass them on seamlessly.

What's a Private Trust – and Why Should You Care?

A private trust is a structure that holds your property for the benefit of specific people – like your spouse, children, or future generations.

But here's what makes it powerful:

You're the one calling the shots.

Yes, you decide who the trustees are (and, you can include yourself), how the property is managed, and how income or benefits are distributed.

It's a flexible, custom-fit solution that protects your real estate while keeping you in control.

So before you sign that property purchase agreement in Lagos, Abuja, or anywhere else in Nigeria, take a moment to ask: Am I buying smart – or just buying?

Why You Should Set Up a Private Trust Before Buying that Property

Here's what I discovered – and what more people should know:

1. Instant Protection

Once your property is held in a private trust, it's generally out of reach from creditors, lawsuits, or divorce claims tied to your personal name. That's next-level security.

2. No Probate Delays

When it's time to transfer the property, a trust lets it pass directly to your chosen beneficiaries – without going through court. No delays, no drama.

3. You Stay in Charge

Unlike some myths out there, a private trust doesn't mean giving up power. You can be one of the trustees and continue to control how your property is used and managed.

4. Avoid Unnecessary Costs

If you buy the property first and then move it into a trust, you could end up paying additional taxes and transfer fees. Structuring from the start avoids this.

5. Future-Proof Flexibility

Trusts give you the power to define how income or value from the property is shared across generations. Rent today can support parents; capital later can support children.

6. Built to Outlive You

A well-structured trust continues operating after you're gone – ensuring your vision and values carry on without confusion or conflict.

The Mistakes You Want to Avoid

We've seen it too many times – people download generic trust templates or get incomplete advice that doesn't consider their unique needs. Others put off structuring until something unfortunate happens.

Some don't clearly define trustee roles or beneficiary rights, leading to internal family disputes. Others overlook compliance or the tax impact of their choices.

This isn't something to DIY. It's something to do right – with the right advisors. A private client advisor will help you design a structure that fits your unique lifestyle, long-term goals, and the realities of property ownership in Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Real estate in Nigeria isn't just about the location or the yield – it's about the structure behind it. Whether you're buying your first plot, a set of rental units, or land you want to hold for the long term, a private trust can help you secure it, scale it, and pass it on seamlessly.

So before you buy another property, take a moment to think bigger and decide how you want to hold it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.