Courtroom Tests For Climate Promises

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Passing a climate law is no guarantee that constitutional enforcement will be the most direct route to accountability. That was the early warning delivered by Zambia’s Constitutional Court in a recent petition by Climate Action Professionals Zambia (CAPZ), where alleged delays in putting statutory climate mechanisms into operation were treated as matters for the ordinary courts rather than questions for constitutional adjudication. This distinction matters. Climate statutes either bite as enforceable duties, or they sit as frameworks that can be delayed with limited consequence. Across Southern Africa, constitutions set the promise of environmental protection, while new climate laws attempt to give that promise practical effect.

South Africa and Zambia provide a useful comparison. South Africa’s constitution frames environmental protection as a justiciable right. Section 24 entitles each person to an environment which is not harmful to health or wellbeing and obliges the state to take reasonable measures to protect it for present and future generations. Zambia’s constitution adopts a different formulation: Article 257(g) directs the state, in managing natural resources and the environment, to establish and implement measures to address climate change.

Both jurisdictions have enacted dedicated climate legislation. Zambia’s Green Economy and Climate Change Act (GECCA) establishes a comprehensive governance framework, including planning instruments, emissions oversight systems, a climate fund and a climate register. It also regulates carbon markets, vesting ownership of carbon in the president on behalf of the republic unless transferred or assigned under applicable law. South Africa’s Climate Change Act (SA Act) follows similar logic but explicitly links its framework to constitutional rights. It is being implemented in phases and introduces an emissions trajectory, sectoral targets and carbon budgets, alongside duties on organs of state to align policies and decisions with climate risk and vulnerability.

In Climate Action Professionals Zambia v Attorney General, CAPZ argued that the state’s failure to operationalise key elements of the GECCA breached the constitutional duty under Article 257(g). The Constitutional Court declined to decide the merits. While accepting that Article 257(g) imposes a general obligation to address climate change, it held that CAPZ’s case relied on “creations of the GECCA” rather than constitutional obligations. Whether those statutory mechanisms had been implemented was deemed a matter of statutory interpretation for the ordinary courts and the petition was dismissed for want of jurisdiction.

The practical effect is a narrowing of the constitutional pathway in implementation disputes. In Zambia, once detailed legislative machinery exists, constitutional adjudication is less likely to operate as a direct mechanism to compel implementation. Accountability is not removed, but it is redirected into ordinary litigation over statutory duties and administrative compliance, with constitutional issues arising indirectly rather than at first instance.

South Africa’s trajectory has been different. Climate disputes typically begin in the ordinary courts, but constitutional standards remain central to how those courts assess legality and delay. This is illustrated by the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Minister of Environmental Affairs v Trustees for the time being of Groundwork Trust and Others. Civil society challenged the state’s failure to implement and enforce the Highveld Priority Area Air Quality Management Plan. The SCA confirmed declarations that poor air quality in the Highveld Priority Area is in breach of section 24(a), and that the Minister has a legal duty to prescribe regulations under section 20 of the Air Quality Act to implement and enforce the plan. The case demonstrates constitutional principles operating through ordinary review routes, rather than through a climate-specific statute.

That jurisprudence developed independently of the SA Act, under the constitution and existing environmental legislation. The SA Act is best understood as a later layer that may, over time, supply additional statutory duties and measurable tools for climate governance. Its design reflects an architecture in which constitutional rights and statutory tools are treated as interlocking rather than sequential as climate governance moves from enactment to implementation.

The comparison therefore turns on a practical question. When climate implementation falters, does constitutional oversight remain an everyday constraint on public administration, or does it recede behind the statute, leaving enforcement largely to statutory compliance claims? Zambia’s recent decision leans towards the latter where disputes are framed around statutory mechanisms. South Africa’s constitutional structure and environmental jurisprudence reflect a different institutional arrangement, in which constitutional standards have, at least for now, continued to inform the assessment of legality and delay through ordinary review proceedings.

As climate legislation proliferates across the region, this difference goes to the heart of how climate governance is legally mediated after enactment. Courts do not set climate policy, but they are able to influence whether statutory frameworks operate as law with immediate consequences for inaction, or as policy instruments whose effectiveness is tested only indirectly and often after harm has occurred.

That judicial role is embedded in a complex and dynamic set of policy realities. Across Southern Africa, climate commitments are pursued at the intersection of acute vulnerability to climate impacts, entrenched reliance on carbon‑intensive energy systems, limited fiscal flexibility and pressing development priorities. Energy security, employment, access to basic services and macroeconomic stability are not peripheral considerations but central determinants of state action. The interaction of these pressures complicates the translation of legal obligation into sustained regulatory change, and renders climate governance especially sensitive to shifts in economic, social and political context. Legal accountability may sharpen the consequences of delay, but it cannot insulate climate commitments from the conditions within which policy is made.

Those realities do not render legal accountability irrelevant, but they shape where and how it operates. Where constitutional oversight retreats once legislative machinery is in place, as the Zambian decision suggests, the design of that machinery becomes critical. Clear duties, workable timelines, transparent triggers and reviewable standards will determine whether climate commitments will have practical force. Where constitutional standards remain engaged, as they appear to in South Africa, climate litigation is more likely to test the legality and reasonableness of state action than to compel particular policy outcomes.

In either configuration, courts are increasingly being asked to adjudicate the consequences of delay and omission within complex political environments, even as the limits of judicial intervention remain exposed. The question is no longer whether climate promises are justiciable, but how the law allocates responsibility once ambition collides with implementation under pressure.

This article was first published in African Law & Business

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