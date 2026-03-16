Draft National Waste Exemptions Regulations: A Pause Button, Not A Free Pass

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment has issued Draft National Waste Exemption Regulations, 2026 (draft National Waste Exemption Regulations) for public comment, formalising how exemption applications under Sections 74–77 of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act 59 of 2008 (NEMWA) will be lodged, assessed and decided.

Applicability—what Section 74 does (and does not) allow

Allows: written applications for exemption from the application of a provision of NEMWA (i.e. specific duties, norms/standards obligations, reporting/administrative requirements).

Does not allow: using exemptions to avoid waste management licensing, registration under applicable Norms & Standards, or public participation - these are expressly excluded.

Proposed process at a glance

Under the draft National Waste Exemption Regulations, an applicant must submit a complete exemption application, which includes providing:

a detailed motivation setting out the provision of the Act from which exemption is sought,

the reasons for the request,

baseline environmental information,

the proposed mitigation measures,

an alternatives assessment,

any supporting documents, and

disclosure of any past or current enforcement action related to the provision concerned.

It is worth noting that before lodging the application, the applicant must conduct a mandatory public participation process lasting at least 30 days and must include in its submission evidence of all comments received and responses provided.

Timelines:

Applicant submits full exemption application with proof of public participation.

Acknowledgement of receipt issued by the Minister/MEC within 14 calendar days of receiving a complete application.

Decision to grant/refuse the exemption within 60 calendar days of receipt of a complete application.

After Regulator has made a decision, they have 20 calendar days in which to notify and provide written reasons to the applicant.

Applicant must notify I&APs of the outcome and appeal rights within 20 calendar days of being notified of the decision.

Regulator may request additional information within 15 calendar days of receipt of the application for exemption.

Considerations for business:

The message for business is clear: exemptions buy time, not compliance. They come with a high disclosure burden and can expose operational weak spots. Treat them as a strategic tool to get your house in order, and not a way around regulatory obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.