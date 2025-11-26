ARTICLE
26 November 2025

ENSign: A Fresh Lens On Food Waste (Video)

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Explore Firm Details
Hear how South Africa is tackling food loss and waste, and how its approach compares to the EU. From policy to business and social impact...
South Africa Environment
Carlyn Frittelli Davies,Sonam Mansingh, and Steffen Burrows
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Carlyn Frittelli Davies’s articles from ENS are most popular:
  • in Africa
ENS are most popular:
  • within Environment, International Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)

Hear how South Africa is tackling food loss and waste, and how its approach compares to the EU. From policy to business and social impact, we unpack the challenges, innovations and opportunities shaping sustainable food systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carlyn Frittelli Davies
Carlyn Frittelli Davies
Photo of Sonam Mansingh
Sonam Mansingh
Person photo placeholder
Steffen Burrows
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More