ENS Contributes To The 2025 CLIMATE POLICY MONITOR, A Survey Of 37 Major Countries' Climate-related Laws And Regulations.

While #COP30 unfolds in the Amazon, bringing global leaders together to discuss how to stay on track despite signs of backtracking from some nations, including the US and parts of Europe, the timing could not be more fitting for the release of the Oxford Climate Policy Monitor 2025 Annual Review.

Updated annually, the Oxford Climate Policy Monitor is a dataset which granularly surveys the uptake of climate policies across countries. In 2025, Oxford Climate Policy Monitor covered 37 jurisdictions covering 87% of global GDP and 85% of global emissions, and assessed policies across six domains:

- Carbon crediting rules

- Climate-related disclosure

- Green prudential tools

- Methane abatement policies

- Public procurement

- Transition planning

Since the last survey in 2024, new and strengthened climate policies can be found across the world, especially in Asia and emerging markets in Africa. Although the Trump Administration has reversed climate rules in the US, companies face increasing global compliance obligations: over 200 new rules were approved across the 37 countries in 2024 and the first half of 2025, 75% of which appeared outside Europe and North America. The Oxford Climate Policy Monitor reveals that the centre of policy is shifting East and South.

ENS teams from Rwanda and South Africa contributed to this year's research as part of the global Legal network.

"It has been fascinating to contribute to this important work and to see climate policy being developed in Africa and other emerging economies setting the standard. Given our economies vulnerability to climate change, climate rules issued by South African regulators are critical to address real world impact and as the Oxford Climate Policy Monitor demonstrates, and our experience bears out, there has been a year on year improvement" says Jessica Blumenthal, Executive in Banking and Finance.

"It is a privilege to once again contribute towards the Climate Policy Monitor and be part of this global initiative. With the recently published UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2025 indicating that the targets of the Paris Agreement are likely to be missed, this work could not come at a better time to assist the all-hands-on-deck approach required to meet this global challenge." James Brand, Executive in Natural Resources and Environment

"The report is fascinating and comprehensive regarding global efforts to ensure local legislation achieves international climate change goals, or where it falls short. It has been a career highlight working on this project." Consultant in Natural Resources and Environment, Carlyn Frittelli Davies

"Climate policy monitoring across jurisdictions tracks and demonstrates overall progress towards a low-carbon economy. In South Africa, the legal framework is strengthening, but the implementation gap persists and must be closed to meet the 2030 and 2050 targets. This is my second year contributing to the Oxford Climate Policy Monitor, and the comparative lens has been especially valuable." Associate in Natural Resources and Environment, Sonam Mansingh

"Tax policy is a powerful lever for climate policy. Well‑designed carbon pricing and targeted incentives located within coherent, predictable fiscal frameworks that advance decarbonisation, support a just transition and sustain the tax base can mobilise capital into clean technologies." Contributes Mansoor Parker, Executive in ENS' Tax practice.

The Climate Policy Monitor's comprehensive data highlights key areas where regulators can strengthen and harmonize economic policies to foster a level playing field for achieving net zero. With ongoing updates to include new domains and jurisdictions, the Monitor will remain an evolving resource for assessing the ambition, scope, and effectiveness of climate policies globally. Its findings also support the UN Taskforce on Net Zero Policy, reinforcing efforts to align policies with global climate goals.

To learn more about the study, and for full details for each participating country, visit https://netzeroclimate.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Annual-Climate-Policy-Monitor-Report-2025.pdf.

