The EU Commission Publishes Its Report On The Simplification Of The EU Deforestation Regulation

On May 4, 2026, the European Commission ("Commission") published its report on the simplification of the revised EU Deforestation Regulation ("EUDR")...

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On May 4, 2026, the European Commission ("Commission") published its report on the simplification of the revised EU Deforestation Regulation ("EUDR") to the European Council and Parliament. The Commission also published an updated Guidance Document and Frequently Asked Questions, as well as a draft delegated act on the scope of the EUDR. The package is further supplemented by an updated implementing act on the Information System which will now be submitted to Member States.

The report describes the effects of the simplification measures that have been adopted since the EUDR entered into force in June 2023 and suggests additional simplification measures that do not require additional changes to the EUDR. The proposed additional simplification measures include an update of the guidance document and of the Frequently Asked Questions. New areas covered by these documents include the assessment of multiple shipments under a single due diligence statement, the obligations of downstream operators, and information collection requirements.

The report also considers the draft delegated act on the products covered by the EUDR, which proposes including selected downstream products (such as soluble coffee and certain palm oil derivatives) and excluding leather, samples and retreaded tires.

Further, the report describes further planned improvements to the Information System, including new functionalities requested by stakeholders.

Finally, the report refers to planned repositories of legislation of countries producing relevant EUDR products and certification schemes that should be available by the end of 2026.

Despite the simplification push, the Commission stopped short of introducing country-level simplification. No new “no risk” category was added to the benchmarking system classifying countries as high, standard or low risk of deforestation – a change sought by partners including the US to secure exemptions from EUDR obligations.

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