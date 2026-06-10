Premature Summary Judgment Application: When A ‘plea’ Does Not Constitute A Valid Plea

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The Western Cape Division of the High Court, Cape Town handed down judgment in Van der Walt v Du Plessis on 4 June 2026. The judgment addressed two issues. The first was whether an email sent by the defendant to the plaintiff’s attorneys on 23 September 2025 complied with Rule 22 of the Uniform Rules of Court and could therefore be accepted as the defendant’s plea. The second was whether in the absence of a valid plea, the plaintiff’s summary judgment application under Rule 32 was premature and fell to be dismissed.

Factual background

Ms Joey Van der Walt (“the plaintiff”) instituted action against Ms Burgert Wynand du Plessis (“the defendant”) . The defendant filed a notice of intention to defend but, instead of filing a formal plea, he emailed the plaintiff’s attorneys on 23 September 2025 with what he regarded as his defence. The defendant also alleged that he sent an email with a counterclaim on 13 October 2025. On 7 November 2025, the defendant sent a follow-up email asking: “I already emailed this to you on 23 September. Do you want it in another format?.” The plaintiff’s attorneys did not respond to this email. Instead, on 27 November 2025, a summary judgment application was served on the defendant, with the plaintiff treating the email sent on 23 September 2025 as a delivered plea. In her founding affidavit, the plaintiff contended that the email sent by the defendant on 7 November amounted to a confirmation that the email sent on 23 September 2025 should be accepted as the defendant’s plea. However, the defendant, who appeared, in person disagreed.

The email did not constitute a valid plea

The court was required to determine whether the email sent on 23 September 2025 could be accepted as a valid plea. The High Court began with the requirements under Rule 22 which states that: A defendant must “admit or deny or confess and avoid all the material facts” in the combined summons and “clearly and concisely state all material facts upon which he relies”. Importantly, anything not expressly denied or admitted is deemed admitted under Rule 22(3). Moreover, a plea must also end with a prayer, either for judgment against the plaintiff or dismissal of the claim. Where a party defends in person, Rule 18(1) requires the pleading to be signed by the party himself. Measured against these requirements, the defendant’s email fell short on numerous fronts. The email did not deal with the material facts alleged in the combined summons as required by Rule 22(2) and (3). Moreover, it contained no prayer, was unsigned and its substance was equally problematic. Rather than admitting, denying, confessing and avoiding the material facts, the defendant invited the plaintiff to confirm whether she still wished to pursue the claim so that he could “prepare my [his] counterclaim against her.” The Court was careful to note that its finding was based not merely on the form of the email but on the inadequacy of its substance. The Court emphasised the duty of the defendant to set forth a defence with sufficient precision to enable the plaintiff to ascertain what the defence is. Accordingly, the Court found that the email lacked salient features of a plea, namely, to deny, admit or confess and avoid.

Furthermore, the Court was not persuaded by the plaintiff’s characterisation of the email sent on 7 November 2025 by the defendant as confirmation that the earlier email of 23 September 2025, should stand as the defendant’s plea. On proper reading, the defendant was posing a question about whether his format was acceptable or whether something else was needed.

The summary judgment application was premature

Having found that no valid plea had been delivered, the consequence for the summary judgment application was straightforward as Rule 32(1) permits a plaintiff to apply for summary judgment only after the defendant has delivered a plea. Since the email sent by the defendant on 23 September 2025 did not constitute a plea, the court found that the summary judgment application was prematurely instituted. Consequently, the application was dismissed with costs.

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