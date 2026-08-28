Seating Arbitrations In Nigeria: A Strategic Evaluation Under The Arbitration And Mediation Act

Nigeria's Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 fundamentally transforms West Africa's dispute resolution framework by introducing mandatory judicial stays, emergency arbitrator provisions, and third-party funding mechanisms. How do these reforms position Nigeria as a competitive arbitral seat for international commercial transactions, and what strategic considerations should global counsel evaluate when drafting dispute resolution clauses for Nigerian-connected contracts?

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Historically, international counterparties entering commercial contracts in West Africa routinely insisted on off-shore arbitral seats such as London, Paris, or Singapore; citing concerns over enforcement delays, procedural rigidity, and judicial intervention under Nigeria’s legacy Arbitration and Conciliation Act (ACA) 1988.

The enactment of the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA) fundamentally reshapes West Africa’s dispute resolution landscape. By modernizing the statutory architecture, aligning domestic law with the UNCITRAL Model Law revisions, and introducing global innovations, the AMA establishes Nigeria as a competitive, pro-arbitration seat for cross-border commercial transactions, infrastructure projects, and energy investments.

Key Statutory Pillar Reforms – ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION ACT (AMA) 2023

Shift from Discretionary to Mandatory Judicial Stay

Under Section 5 of the AMA, where a party initiates court proceedings in breach of an arbitration agreement, the court shall order a stay of proceedings, provided the agreement is not null, void, inoperative, or incapable of being performed. This removes the broad judicial discretion prevalent under the legacy 1988 Act, aligning Nigerian enforcement standards directly with Article II(3) of the New York Convention.

Statutory Emergency Arbitrator Framework

Section 16 introduces a mechanism for emergency relief prior to the constitution of the main arbitral tribunal. Parties can apply directly to designated arbitral institutions or courts for the appointment of an Emergency Arbitrator who must be appointed within two business days. Decisions issued by an emergency arbitrator hold immediate binding force.

Direct Recognition & Enforcement of Interim Measures

Sections 19 and 28 explicitly empower arbitral tribunals to issue binding interim orders including asset preservation, anti-suit measures, and security for costs. Crucially, Section 28 allows Nigerian courts to recognize and enforce interim measures issued by arbitral tribunals regardless of whether the seat of arbitration is domestic or international.

Abolition of Champerty & Legalization of Third-Party Funding (TPF)

Sections 61 and 62 formally abolish the common law torts of maintenance and champerty regarding arbitration seated in Nigeria. Parties may now leverage TPF to manage capital risk in complex disputes. To maintain transparency, the funded party must provide mandatory written disclosure of the funder’s identity to all counterparties, the tribunal, and the arbitral institution.

Award Review Tribunal (ART) Opt-In Regime

Under Section 56, parties may contractually opt into an Award Review Tribunal (ART) mechanism. The ART acts as an appellate arbitral body that must issue a final determination within 60 days of its constitution. Where an ART upholds an award, court intervention is strictly limited to narrow public policy or arbitrability grounds.

Comparative Assessment: AMA 2023 vs. Legacy ACA 1988

Strategic Parameter Legacy ACA 1988 AMA 2023 Framework Strategic Impact for Investors Judicial Stay Power Discretionary; burden on applicant to prove readiness. Mandatory upon verifying valid arbitration clause (Section 5). Eliminates deliberate court delays by non-performing parties. Third-Party Funding Unclear; constrained by common law champerty doctrine. Expressly permitted with mandatory disclosure (Sections 61-62). Enhances liquidity management and access to justice. Emergency Relief Required court applications prior to tribunal setup. Statutory Emergency Arbitrator appointed within 2 days (Section 16). Secures immediate asset protection and status quo preservation. Default Arbitrators Default of 3 arbitrators. Default of 1 (Sole) Arbitrator (Section 6(2)). Substantially reduces administrative and tribunal costs. Limitation Periods Time accrued during arbitral proceedings counted against court actions. Time frozen during arbitration for computing statutory limitation (Section 34). Protects substantive rights from expiring during arbitral proceedings.

Strategic Risk Mitigation Checklist for International Counsel

When drafting dispute resolution clauses for contracts involving Nigerian assets, public-private partnerships (PPPs), or state entities, international counsel should apply the following guidelines:

Explicitly Designate “Seat” vs. “Venue”: Clearly specify Lagos, Nigeria or Abuja, Nigeria as the legal Seat to ensure the procedural supervisions of the AMA apply, while maintaining flexibility to hold hearings (Venues) virtually or globally.

Clearly specify Lagos, Nigeria or Abuja, Nigeria as the legal to ensure the procedural supervisions of the AMA apply, while maintaining flexibility to hold hearings (Venues) virtually or globally. Evaluate the ART Opt-In Provision (Section 56): Consider opting into the Award Review Tribunal for high-stakes joint ventures where an extra layer of expert arbitral scrutiny is preferred before entering court litigation. Conversely, opt out where maximum speed and finality are paramount.

Consider opting into the Award Review Tribunal for high-stakes joint ventures where an extra layer of expert arbitral scrutiny is preferred before entering court litigation. Conversely, opt out where maximum speed and finality are paramount. Incorporate Third-Party Funding Protocol: Ensure contract terms explicitly incorporate compliance with the disclosure standards under Section 62 to prevent procedural challenges during enforcement.

Ensure contract terms explicitly incorporate compliance with the disclosure standards under Section 62 to prevent procedural challenges during enforcement. Institutional Arbitration Designation: Reference established arbitral institutions equipped to act as appointing authorities under the AMA, such as the Lagos Chamber of Commerce International Arbitration Centre (LACIAC) or the Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration Lagos (RCICAL).

How Commercial Arbitration firms can Assists Global Clients

Adeola Oyinlade & Co. advises foreign multinationals, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions, and international law firms on cross-border transactions and complex dispute resolution in West Africa.

Contract Structuring: Designing bespoke arbitration agreements aligned with the AMA 2023 to minimize jurisdictional challenges.

Designing bespoke arbitration agreements aligned with the AMA 2023 to minimize jurisdictional challenges. Arbitral Representation: Conducting complex commercial and investment arbitrations across energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and finance sectors.

Conducting complex commercial and investment arbitrations across energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and finance sectors. Enforcement & Judicial Intervention: Managing court proceedings for emergency interim relief, setting-aside applications, and global award enforcement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.