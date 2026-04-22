Liability Of The CEO Of A Company

- within Environment, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in Asia
GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the liability of CEOs and company directors across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.
The publication analyzes key legal aspects of civil, administrative and criminal liability of executives, including risks related to corporate governance, bankruptcy, tax and reporting obligations, as well as decision-making and delegation of authority.
It also provides practical insights into the application of business judgment rule principles and outlines measures that can help mitigate personal liability risks for CEOs and senior management.
You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.
List of countries and authors:
Armenia - Ani Hakobyan
Belarus - Diana Arabina, Yuliya Stefanovich
Kazakhstan - Zaira Sarsenova, Zhansaya Izimova
Kyrgyzstan - Elvira Maratova, Zhanygul Kaparova
Malaysia - Wajdi bin Mohamad, Nur Fadhilah binti Dahlan
Mongolia - Dashiisuren Khadbaatar
Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza
Russia - Yana Dianova, Andrey Borovkov, Anna Kritsyna, Alena Ivanova, Alisa Palant, Aleksandra Levenkova
Tajikistan - Kamoliddin Mukhamedov
Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alauddin, Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Gulenar Akmyradova
Uzbekistan - Javokhir Urinov
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.