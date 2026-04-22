Liability Of The CEO Of A Company

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the liability of CEOs and company directors across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

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GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the liability of CEOs and company directors across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

The publication analyzes key legal aspects of civil, administrative and criminal liability of executives, including risks related to corporate governance, bankruptcy, tax and reporting obligations, as well as decision-making and delegation of authority.

It also provides practical insights into the application of business judgment rule principles and outlines measures that can help mitigate personal liability risks for CEOs and senior management.

Read the full material:

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Ani Hakobyan

Belarus - Diana Arabina, Yuliya Stefanovich

Kazakhstan - Zaira Sarsenova, Zhansaya Izimova

Kyrgyzstan - Elvira Maratova, Zhanygul Kaparova

Malaysia - Wajdi bin Mohamad, Nur Fadhilah binti Dahlan

Mongolia - Dashiisuren Khadbaatar

Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza

Russia - Yana Dianova, Andrey Borovkov, Anna Kritsyna, Alena Ivanova, Alisa Palant, Aleksandra Levenkova

Tajikistan - Kamoliddin Mukhamedov

Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alauddin, Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Gulenar Akmyradova

Uzbekistan - Javokhir Urinov

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