INDIA AI REGULATORY TRACKER: A Consolidated Reference Guide To India’s Evolving AI Regulatory And Policy Landscape

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India presently does not have a dedicated statute governing artificial intelligence (“AI”). However, the regulatory landscape relating to AI is increasingly being shaped through a combination of legislative amendments, sector-specific guidance, regulatory advisories, policy reports and judicial developments. As AI adoption continues to expand across sectors, navigating the Indian regulatory framework requires continuous monitoring of developments across diverse regulators, ministries, courts and sectoral authorities.

The India AI Regulatory Tracker is a monthly publication by AZB & Partners that consolidates key legal, regulatory and policy developments relevant to AI development and deployment in India, providing readers with a centralised and structured reference point. Each edition captures significant regulatory updates, proposed and enacted legal developments, regulatory guidance, policy initiatives, and notable judicial decisions relating to the development, deployment and governance of AI systems in India.

To access the tracker, please click here.

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