Implementation Of The EU Mobility Directive In Luxembourg: A Game Changer For US Businesses In Europe – New York Office Snippet

Loyens & Loeff New York regularly publishes "Snippets" on various EU tax and legal topics. This Snippet discusses the implementation of the EU Mobility Directive...

Loyens & Loeff New York regularly publishes "Snippets" on various EU tax and legal topics. This Snippet discusses the implementation of the EU Mobility Directive, which harmonises and facilitates cross-border corporate reorganisations, such as conversions, mergers and demergers, within the EU reorganisations. Luxembourg has transposed the Mobility Directive into domestic law, introducing new provisions applicable to reorganisations effective April 1, 2025. As a result, Luxembourg now has both a specific and a general regime for Reorgs of Luxembourg companies.

The general regime applies to domestic and non-EU cross-border reorganisations and certain EU cross-border reorganisations that are not covered by the Mobility Directive. Under the general regime, certain existing procedures, such as the absence of exit rights and notarial legality controls for certain reorganisations, continue to apply after April 1, 2025, while certain enhancements, such as a simplified process for mergers between sister companies, apply as from that date.

The special regime applies to EU cross-border reorganisations involving Luxembourg limited liability companies and Luxembourg partnerships limited by shares.

Key features of the special regime include (i) enhanced stakeholder protection, notably through expanded information rights, (ii) stronger rights for shareholders, creditors and employees, including an exit right for dissenting shareholders and (iii) clearer creditor protection rules. Additionally, increased notarial oversight expands the responsibilities of Luxembourg notaries to verify the legality of cross-border transactions, ensuring compliance with all legal and procedural requirements and preventing abusive or fraudulent practices, including tax evasion.

For US companies with subsidiaries or operations in Luxembourg, the implementation of the Mobility Directive presents both opportunities and challenges. By establishing a harmonised EU framework, it clarifies the procedural and legal requirements for cross-border reorganisations and thus reduces ambiguities related to compliance, regulatory approvals and shareholder protections. This enables US companies to implement EU subsidiary Reorganisations with greater predictability and confidence in cross-border transactions. However, increased scrutiny (i.e., the aforementioned notarial legality check, required reports to any employees and minority protections) means that US companies should anticipate additional compliance steps, which will extend transaction timelines.

In summary, Luxembourg's implementation of the EU Mobility Directive offers US companies more legal certainty to restructure their European operations. However, reorganisations that are subject to the special regime require careful planning and strict adherence to the new legal framework to fully capitalise on its benefits while ensuring compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.