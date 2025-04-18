Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advises The Shareholders Of Groupe Leuba SA On A Sale Transaction To BPM

Kellerhals Carrard advised the shareholders of Groupe Leuba SA, one of the main distributors of Mercedes-Benz in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, to BPM, a leading French automotive distribution group.

Our team provided comprehensive tax and legal support throughout the transaction, including in respect of the pre-closing corporate restructuring of group (in particular a real estate carve-out), the negotiation and drafting of the contractual documentation, and the coordination and execution of the closing process.

The Kellerhals Carrard team included Frédéric Rochat (partner M&A) and Anne-Gabrielle Piaget (counsel M&A), as well as Serge Migy (partner tax) and Brian Jurt (senior associate, tax).

The purchaser was represented by Borel & Barbey in Geneva, with a team composed of Luca Bozzo, Clément Bouvier, Audrey Payot, Marc Freymond and Chloé Ahnine, Vincent Berger and Jérôme Piguet and Mélanie Keiser.

Congratulations to all parties involved in this successful transaction!