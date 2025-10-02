EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 122

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
This update (No. 122 | 31 August 2025) covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia's war against Ukraine, health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.
Thisupdate (No. 122| 31August2025)covers key policy and
regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including
in particular, economic security, Russia's war against Ukraine,
health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide
an exhaustive overview of developments.
This regular update expands from the previousJones Day
COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory
Update(last issueNo. 99) andEU
Emergency Response Update(last issueNo.
115).
Dimiter Arsov (Associate), Cecelia Kye (Consultant), and Justine
Naessens (Associate) in the Brussels Office contributed to this
update.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.