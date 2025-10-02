EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 122

Thisupdate (No. 122| 31August2025)covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia's war against Ukraine, health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.

This regular update expands from the previous Jones Day COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory Update (last issueNo. 99) and EU Emergency Response Update (last issueNo. 115).

Dimiter Arsov (Associate), Cecelia Kye (Consultant), and Justine Naessens (Associate) in the Brussels Office contributed to this update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.