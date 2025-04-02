Chambers Cybersecurity Guide 2025: A Trends & Developments In Belgium

Our Privacy & Cybersecurity team has authored a publication on the latest trends & developments in Belgium, feautured in the latest Chambers Cybersecurity Global Practice Guide 2025.

Trends & Developments

In this comprehensive piece, our experts explain the critical importance of cybersecurity amidst accelerating digital transformation and the increasing complexity of cyberspace. With Belgium's transposition of the NIS2 Directive into national law, 2025 will be a pivotal year as organisations will need to implement risk management measures, review contracts, and ensure compliance with new cybersecurity obligations. The publication covers essential topics, including:

Cyberfundamentals as a cybersecurity framework originating in Belgium, but potentially with much wider recognition

Cybersecurity clauses as a "must have" for both current and future contracts

Leaders must adopt a "security-first" mindset

The role of the CCB and the Data Protection Authority (DPA) in cybersecurity compliance

Ethical hacking in Belgium is legal, under certain conditions

This guide provides comprehensive insight into cybersecurity law and regulation across 16 jurisdictions. It covers critical infrastructure, financial sector resilience, cyber-resilience, and ICT certification. The guide also covers the intersection of cybersecurity and data protection law, developments in AI and healthcare regulation.

Read more about it on the webiste of Chambers and Partners.

