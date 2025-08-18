The BVI Approved Manager: A Regulated Offshore Investment Manager With Less Regulation

A BVI Approved Manager is a regulated offshore investment manager or adviser vehicle which enjoys fast and simple registration, and "light touch" ongoing regulatory requirements.

BVI Approved Managers allow emerging and established asset managers to use a regulated, offshore (tax neutral) investment manager or adviser vehicle without the time, cost and regulatory burden of obtaining a full securities license.

Key Benefits

No audit requirement (must submit unaudited annual financial statements)

No requirement to appoint BVI-resident directors (must have two directors, including one individual director)

No requirement to establish Economic Substance in BVI (unlike other low/no tax jurisdictions including Cayman, Jersey, Guernsey etc. where fund management requires local management and control, and adequate local premises, personnel and expenditure)

Fast and simple registration

"Light touch" ongoing regulatory requirements

Fast and Simple Registration

BVI business company incorporation is quick and affordable

Short-form Financial Services Commission (" FSC ") application including funds/accounts to be managed anticipated AUM directors/owners confirmed to be fit and proper CVs/resumes of directors/owners Form of investment management agreement(s)

") application including Typically approved within 21 days

US$1,200 FSC application fee

What Regulated Business Can BVI Approved Managers Conduct?

BVI Approved Managers can act as investment manager or investment adviser to:

BVI incubator, private, professional or private investment funds

Investment funds from recognised jurisdictions with equivalent characteristics to private or professional funds*

qualifying feeder funds and affiliates

other persons approved on a case-by-case basis (eg managed securities accounts of Professional Investors)

subject to maximum AUM of $400M (open-ended) or $1Bn (closed-ended).

*Maximum 50 investors

OR

Invitations made on private basis only

OR

Minimum investment of $100,000 AND Professional Investors only (ie ordinary business involves acquisition/disposal of same kind of property as fund invests in, or net worth (jointly with spouse) >US$1,000,000)

"Light touch" Ongoing Regulatory Requirements

No requirement to appoint a Compliance Officer (must appoint a Money Laundering Reporting Officer – typically a director, or a professional service provider)

Annual FSC fee of $1,800

Annual FSC return (including details of funds/accounts managed and AUM)

Annual AML/CTF Return (including information re corporate governance, record keeping, risk profile, distribution channels, customer exposure, PEPs, sanctions, risk monitoring, annual AML/CFT review/audit, geographic exposure and suspicious activity reporting)

Non-reporting Financial Institution under FATCA (exemption under Annex II, Model 1 IGA)

Reporting Financial Institutions under CRS (must register with BVI International Tax Authority, appoint Principal Point of Contact and Authorizing Person (typically a director, or a professional service provider), and submit CRS forms annually – often nil returns)

Notify BVI FSC of change to information in application/annual return

Appoint licensed BVI authorised representative (acts as conduit between BVI Approved Manager and FSC – this is typically the BVI registered agent who provides the registered office, or its affiliate)

BVI Legal Counsel Involvement

BVI counsel's scope of engagement typically includes:

Legal advice and assistance with Approved Manager application

preparation of BVI-compliant AML policies and procedures (or could be provided by AML compliance services provider)

preparation of Investment Management Agreement (or could be prepared by onshore counsel etc.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.