18 August 2025

The BVI Approved Manager: A Regulated Offshore Investment Manager With Less Regulation

Spencer West

A BVI Approved Manager is a regulated offshore investment manager or adviser vehicle which enjoys fast and simple registration, and "light touch" ongoing regulatory requirements.
Daniel Russell

BVI Approved Managers allow emerging and established asset managers to use a regulated, offshore (tax neutral) investment manager or adviser vehicle without the time, cost and regulatory burden of obtaining a full securities license.

Key Benefits

  • No audit requirement (must submit unaudited annual financial statements)
  • No requirement to appoint BVI-resident directors (must have two directors, including one individual director)
  • No requirement to establish Economic Substance in BVI (unlike other low/no tax jurisdictions including Cayman, Jersey, Guernsey etc. where fund management requires local management and control, and adequate local premises, personnel and expenditure)
  • Fast and simple registration
  • "Light touch" ongoing regulatory requirements

Fast and Simple Registration

  • BVI business company incorporation is quick and affordable
  • Short-form Financial Services Commission ("FSC") application including
    • funds/accounts to be managed
    • anticipated AUM
    • directors/owners confirmed to be fit and proper
    • CVs/resumes of directors/owners
    • Form of investment management agreement(s)
  • Typically approved within 21 days
  • US$1,200 FSC application fee

What Regulated Business Can BVI Approved Managers Conduct?

BVI Approved Managers can act as investment manager or investment adviser to:

  • BVI incubator, private, professional or private investment funds
  • Investment funds from recognised jurisdictions with equivalent characteristics to private or professional funds*
  • qualifying feeder funds and affiliates
  • other persons approved on a case-by-case basis (eg managed securities accounts of Professional Investors)

subject to maximum AUM of $400M (open-ended) or $1Bn (closed-ended).

*Maximum 50 investors

OR

Invitations made on private basis only

OR

Minimum investment of $100,000 AND Professional Investors only (ie ordinary business involves acquisition/disposal of same kind of property as fund invests in, or net worth (jointly with spouse) >US$1,000,000)

"Light touch" Ongoing Regulatory Requirements

  • No requirement to appoint a Compliance Officer (must appoint a Money Laundering Reporting Officer – typically a director, or a professional service provider)
  • Annual FSC fee of $1,800
  • Annual FSC return (including details of funds/accounts managed and AUM)
  • Annual AML/CTF Return (including information re corporate governance, record keeping, risk profile, distribution channels, customer exposure, PEPs, sanctions, risk monitoring, annual AML/CFT review/audit, geographic exposure and suspicious activity reporting)
  • Non-reporting Financial Institution under FATCA (exemption under Annex II, Model 1 IGA)
  • Reporting Financial Institutions under CRS (must register with BVI International Tax Authority, appoint Principal Point of Contact and Authorizing Person (typically a director, or a professional service provider), and submit CRS forms annually – often nil returns)
  • Notify BVI FSC of change to information in application/annual return
  • Appoint licensed BVI authorised representative (acts as conduit between BVI Approved Manager and FSC – this is typically the BVI registered agent who provides the registered office, or its affiliate)

BVI Legal Counsel Involvement

BVI counsel's scope of engagement typically includes:

  • Legal advice and assistance with Approved Manager application
  • preparation of BVI-compliant AML policies and procedures (or could be provided by AML compliance services provider)
  • preparation of Investment Management Agreement (or could be prepared by onshore counsel etc.)

Daniel Russell
