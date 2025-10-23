Repacked – Repacks In The Cayman Islands (Video)

Meet our global repacks team and discover why the Maples Group has been a leader in the repackaging market for over 25 years.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Article Insights

Maples Group are most popular: within Accounting and Audit, Privacy and Technology topic(s)

in North America

with readers working within the Chemicals industries

Meet our global repacks team and discover why the Maples Group has been a leader in the repackaging market for over 25 years.

The Maples Group has been a leader in the repackaging market for over 25 years. Our global network includes the key repack centres in the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, London, Hong Kong and Dubai. Our reach and experience allow us to support clients worldwide.

Episode One of Repacked begins in the Cayman Islands, where the repackaging market has grown from a niche solution into a mature and robust sector. Over the course of this series, we'll explore the broadening appeal of repackaging, current trends and look at some innovative solutions used in the market.

Enjoy the short video.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.