23 October 2025

Repacked – Repacks In The Cayman Islands (Video)

MG
Meet our global repacks team and discover why the Maples Group has been a leader in the repackaging market for over 25 years.
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Robin Harding,Wanda Ebanks,Amanda Lazier
The Maples Group has been a leader in the repackaging market for over 25 years. Our global network includes the key repack centres in the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, London, Hong Kong and Dubai. Our reach and experience allow us to support clients worldwide.

Episode One of Repacked begins in the Cayman Islands, where the repackaging market has grown from a niche solution into a mature and robust sector. Over the course of this series, we'll explore the broadening appeal of repackaging, current trends and look at some innovative solutions used in the market.

Enjoy the short video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Robin Harding
Wanda Ebanks
Peter Lundin
Amanda Lazier
Alicia Thompson
