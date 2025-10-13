ARTICLE
13 October 2025

RCF VII Sponsor LLC And Another v Blue Gold Ltd [2025] CIGC (FSD) 94

CC
Collas Crill

Contributor

Collas Crill logo

Collas Crill is an offshore law firm with offices in BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and London.

We deliver a comprehensive range of legal services to clients locally and globally in four broad practice areas: Financial Services and Regulatory; Insolvency and Corporate Disputes; Private Client and Trusts; and Real Estate.

Clients include some of the world’s leading financial institutions, international businesses, trusts and funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families across the globe. We continue to build a network of independent and trusted partners around the world including the Caribbean, the Channel Islands, the UK, Europe, the US, the Middle East, South Africa and Asia.

Explore Firm Details
The Grand Court granted an ex parte injunction restraining Blue Gold Limited from proceeding with an EGM intended to cause the passing of a resolution...
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Justina Stewart ,Rocco Cecere,Zachary Hoskin
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Collas Crill are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • in North America

Court: Grand Court of the Cayman Islands
Subject: Injunction to restrain extraordinary general meeting, whether to excuse party from requirement to provide a cross-undertaking as to damages
Judge: Asif J

Summary

The Grand Court granted an ex parte injunction restraining Blue Gold Limited from proceeding with an EGM intended to cause the passing of a resolution which would have the effect of determining that the Plaintiffs' shares were to be treated as restricted from trading.

Somewhat unusually, the second Plaintiff was not required to provide a cross-undertaking.

This decision highlights the Court's readiness to act quickly to safeguard shareholder rights where there is a risk of irreversible harm from Board action.

Further details

The plaintiffs argued that the proposed resolution would unlawfully override shareholder rights under the defendant's Articles, breach directors' duties, and contravene assurances given during the SPAC business combination that their shares would remain freely tradable.

In granting the injunction, Asif J identified four serious issues to be tried:

  1. whether the proposed resolution would unlawfully override shareholder rights under the defendant's Articles;
  2. whether the EGM was called for an improper purpose;
  3. whether contractual or estoppel-based assurances protected the shares from restriction; and
  4. whether the Board's actions attempted to pre-determine matters already before the Court.

The Court concluded that damages would be difficult to quantify, and the balance of convenience strongly favoured maintaining the status quo until the issues could be determined.

Asif J also notably excused the second plaintiff, S&R Capital, from giving a cross-undertaking as to damages, as is commonly required with injunctions. Two reasons were given. First, RCF's (the First Plaintiff's) willingness to provide a full cross undertaking covering any potential damages, and second, the low likelihood that the defendant would suffer any loss as a result of the injunction. The Court noted the issue would be reconsidered at the return date once fuller evidence and submissions were available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justina Stewart
Justina Stewart
Photo of Rocco Cecere
Rocco Cecere
Photo of Matthew Dors
Matthew Dors
Photo of Zachary Hoskin
Zachary Hoskin
Photo of Michael Adkins
Michael Adkins
Photo of David O'Hanlon
David O'Hanlon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More