Substantial Processing Delays And New Requirements At Saudi Consular Posts In Egypt

Recent staffing changes and new processes at various Saudi consular posts in Egypt have led to significantly longer visa processing times, with approvals now taking 10-20 calendar days – up from the previous five to seven calendar days. The new procedural changes, which have been implemented without notice, include stricter review of documentation; new limits on how many submissions a third-party representative can submit; and more frequent rejection or return of applications without clear reasons. Applicants and employers should anticipate significant delays in Saudi visa processing in Egypt. To minimize the risk of rejections or additional delays, applicants should carefully review their applications and supporting documents before submission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.