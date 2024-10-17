Foreign Worker Wage Insurance Protection Program Launched

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has introduced a program called the Expatriate Worker Wage Insurance Scheme, which aims to protect foreign workers in the private sector from salary defaults by their employers. Under the program, if an employer fails to pay 80% or more of their workers' wages for six months, the insurance will cover up to six months of unpaid wages and provide a travel ticket for those wishing to return to their country of origin. The maximum compensation per worker is SAR 17,500. This is part of the government's efforts to protect worker rights, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

