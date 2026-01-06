Digital Extortion in Saudi Arabia – A Growing Online Crime Few Dare to Talk About

In the digital age, blackmail no longer happens in dark alleys or private meetings — it happens through DMs, fake profiles, and anonymous emails.

Hamad in Association with Youssry Saleh & Partners is a large proficient law firm with over 40 years of experience in the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian markets. The firm brings together the expertise and resources of 2 prominent firms solidifying their position as a leading legal provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Article Insights

AHYSP Law Firm’s articles from AHYSP are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East AHYSP are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Criminal Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Media & Information industries

In the digital age, blackmail no longer happens in dark alleys or private meetings — it happens through DMs, fake profiles, and anonymous emails. Digital extortion is one of the fastest-growing online threats in Saudi Arabia. Whether it's someone threatening to leak personal photos, using private messages to demand money, or engaging in sextortion schemes, victims are often left confused, ashamed, and unsure where to turn.

What Is Digital Extortion?

Digital extortion happens when someone uses your digital assets or account access to make you do something, usually giving them money or private information. The most common cases in Saudi Arabia involve:

Threats to leak photos, videos, or chats

Sextortion: coercing victims with intimate content

Blackmail for money using personal data or stolen accounts

Threats to expose private communications to family, employer, or community

Repeated harassment over messaging apps (WhatsApp, Snapchat, etc.)

These crimes don't just cause financial damage — they psychologically trap victims in fear and shame, sometimes for months.

Digital Extortion in the Saudi Context

In a country where personal privacy and social image are deeply valued, the threat of leaked content — especially for women — can be life-altering.

Extortionists know this. They prey on fear, reputation, and the hesitation victims may have to report. But the law in Saudi Arabia is clear: digital blackmail is a crime, and victims have the right to protection.

In Saudi Arabia, blackmail and sextortion fall under cybercrime laws. Even if the extorter is based outside the Kingdom, you can file a report and trigger an investigation.

Reporting Digital Extortion to Authorities in KSA

Here's how to take action safely and confidentially:

1. Collect evidence:

Screenshots of threats, usernames, and any payment demands

Chat logs or emails

Links to the impersonator's account, if applicable

2. Report through official channels:

Kollona Amn app – Choose “Cybercrime” > “Blackmail”

– Choose “Cybercrime” > “Blackmail” Absher platform – Access via your personal account under security services

Call 999 in emergency cases

Don't engage further with the blackmailer. Every response can escalate the situation or give them more material.

When to Get Legal Help

Sometimes, just reporting digital extortion isn't enough. This is often true when threats continue, sensitive information is at stake, or the situation starts to impact your personal life, career, or family.

At this point, it's vital to talk to a law firm. Lawyers can help you understand how serious the threat is, prepare your complaint effectively, keep digital evidence safe, and talk to the authorities in a way that ensures your rights and privacy are protected.

If you're dealing with continuous pressure, a risk to your reputation, or extortion attempts that cross borders, getting legal advice early on can stop things from getting worse. It also helps make sure your case is dealt with the right way right from the beginning.

AHYSP Law Firm helps people and families in Saudi Arabia with digital extortion and blackmail cases. We offer private legal support, assess your case, and provide guidance throughout the reporting and investigation process.

How to Protect Yourself

Never share personal or intimate content — even in private chats

Use two-factor authentication on all accounts

Avoid sharing photos or videos with GPS or private info visible

Block and report suspicious users immediately

Educate younger family members about online manipulation tactics

Legal Protection: What the Law Says

Under Saudi Arabia's Anti-Cybercrime Law, digital extortion, threats, and blackmail can lead to:

Up to one year in prison

Fines up to SAR 500,000

Deportation for non-Saudi offenders

Final Note: Silence Helps the Offender, Not the Victim

Digital extortion thrives on fear and silence — but the law in Saudi Arabia is firmly on the side of the victim. No matter how personal or overwhelming the situation may feel, there are safe, confidential ways to report the crime and stop the abuse.

Acting early, preserving evidence, and seeking the right support can make all the difference. If you are being threatened or pressured online, you do not have to face it alone.

Digital Extortion in Saudi Arabia – A Growing Online Crime Few Dare to Talk About

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.