Over the past few weeks, a noticeable pattern has emerged across the UAE: cyberattacks are no longer random, they are being timed and shaped around regional developments.

Established in 2011, Hamdan Al Shamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants (HAS) is a full-fledged law firm based in Dubai – the economic heart of the UAE. We provide bespoke legal services by combining broad international expertise with in-depth local knowledge. Through the vision and dedication of our founder, Hamdan Al Shamsi, HAS established itself as one of the leading Emirati firms.

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Over the past few weeks, a noticeable pattern has emerged across the UAE: cyberattacks are no longer random, they are being timed and shaped around regional developments.

What makes this particularly dangerous is not the technology behind the attacks, but the psychology. Employees are receiving emails that look entirely legitimate presenting themselves as updates on regional tensions, government-style advisories, or breaking news alerts. In reality, these are carefully engineered entry points into corporate systems.

In several recent instances, businesses have been compromised not through sophisticated system failures, but through a single moment of human curiosity.

Why UAE Businesses Are Being Targeted

The UAE’s position as a global commercial hub makes it especially attractive to threat actors. Organisations in legal, financial, and professional services sectors are particularly exposed due to the volume and sensitivity of the data they handle.

The risk is not theoretical. A successful breach can lead to:

Exposure of confidential client information

Disruption of operations through malware or ransomware

Direct financial loss and recovery costs

Regulatory implications under data protection frameworks

Long-term reputational damage

What is changing is the entry point: attackers are increasingly using contextual relevance, emails that align with what people are already reading in the news.

What Needs to Change Immediately

From a practical perspective, the most effective response is not purely technical, it is behavioural.

Be cautious with context-driven emails:

Messages linked to geopolitical developments should be treated as high-risk, even if they appear credible. Attackers deliberately leverage trending topics to create urgency and prompt quick action.

Verify the sender, not just the name:

Do not rely on the display name alone. Always check the actual email address, paying attention to:

Slight spelling variations (e.g., “gov-uae.com” vs “gov.ae”)

Unusual domains or subdomains

External email warning banners

Mismatched reply-to addresses

When in doubt, verify the source through an independent channel.

Recognise common red flags

Be alert to emails that:

Create urgency or pressure immediate action

Contain unexpected links or attachments

Use generic greetings instead of your name

Include grammatical errors or inconsistent formatting.

Limit exposure on corporate systems:

Avoid accessing news or external content on work devices during periods of regional tension. Personal devices should be used to reduce the risk of accidental interaction with malicious links or compromised sources.

Do not assume familiarity equals safety

Emails appearing to come from colleagues, clients, or trusted organisations can still be spoofed. Always verify sensitive requests independently.

Escalate early

Promptly reporting suspicious emails to the IT or cybersecurity team can prevent wider compromise. Early detection is often the key factor in containing an incident.

Embed continuous cybersecurity awareness

Cybersecurity is no longer a one-time training exercise. Organisations should adopt a continuous approach, including:

Regular (monthly or quarterly) awareness sessions

Phishing simulation exercises

Ongoing updates from IT and cybersecurity teams on emerging threats and attack trends

A Shift in Risk: From Systems to People

Most organisations have already invested in cybersecurity infrastructure. The current wave of attacks is designed to bypass those systems by targeting individuals instead.

This shifts the risk profile significantly. The question is no longer whether systems are secure, but whether employees are prepared.

In the current environment, staying informed is necessary, but interacting with the wrong information, in the wrong way, can have serious consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.