Misuse Of Virtual Assets In Financial Crime: Global Trends, UAE Regulatory Framework, And Risk Mitigation Strategies

Introduction

The global financial landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rapid adoption of virtual assets and the underlying blockchain technology. Once viewed as experimental digital innovations, virtual assets have, by 2026, become integral components of the modern financial system, offering high transaction speeds, enhanced efficiency, and borderless accessibility. These features have created new opportunities for investment, financial inclusion, and technological innovation, attracting individuals, businesses, and institutional participants across jurisdictions. At the same time, the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets has reshaped traditional financial models, challenging existing regulatory and compliance frameworks.

However, the very characteristics that promote the growth and utility of virtual assets also expose them to significant risks. Anonymity, rapid settlement, and cross-border operability have made virtual assets attractive tools for illicit organizations, fraudsters, and other criminal actors engaged in money laundering, cybercrime, sanctions evasion, and terrorist financing. As a global hub for digital finance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has responded by developing a comprehensive regulatory and supervisory framework aimed at balancing innovation with financial integrity. Against this backdrop, this article examines the evolving patterns of virtual asset misuse in financial crime, analyses emerging risks and typologies, and evaluates the effectiveness of the UAE's regulatory response within the broader global context.

Conceptual Framework of Virtual Assets and Structure of the Virtual Asset Ecosystem

Virtual assets may be defined as digital representations of value that can be digitally traded, transferred, or used for payment and investment purposes, and are distinct from digital representations of fiat currencies or traditional securities.1 The modern virtual asset ecosystem emerged in 2009 with the publication of the Bitcoin white paper by Satoshi Nakamoto, which introduced a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system based on blockchain technology. This innovation marked a fundamental shift in the way value could be stored and transferred without reliance on centralized intermediaries.

Blockchain functions as a distributed ledger that records transactions across a network of computers, ensuring transparency, immutability, and resistance to tampering. While these characteristics enhance trust and security, the pseudonymous nature of blockchain transactions, in which activity is linked to wallet addresses rather than verified identities, presents significant challenges for regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies. By 2026, the virtual asset ecosystem had expanded well beyond Bitcoin to include platforms such as Ethereum, stablecoins, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

A central role in this structure is played by Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), which include exchanges, brokers, custodians, and wallet operators facilitating virtual asset transactions on a commercial basis. Under Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing2 VASPs are defined as natural or legal persons conducting virtual asset activities or transactions for or on behalf of others. In addition to regulated intermediaries, the ecosystem also encompasses peer-to-peer trading platforms and decentralized exchanges that enable users to transact directly without centralized oversight. While these platforms enhance accessibility and efficiency, they also increase regulatory complexity and create opportunities for anonymity-driven misuse. Together, these interconnected technological and institutional components form the operational foundation of the virtual asset ecosystem and shape both its legitimate functions and its vulnerability to financial crime.

Why Virtual Assets Attract Criminal Activity

1. Anonymity and Limited Traceability

Pseudonymous wallet addresses conceal real identities, making it difficult to link transactions to specific individuals. This reduces accountability and weakens traditional investigative mechanisms.

2. Cross-Border and Borderless Transactions

Virtual assets enable instant transfers across jurisdictions without reliance on banking intermediaries. This allows criminals to exploit regulatory gaps and avoid territorial enforcement.

3. Speed and Irreversibility of Transactions

Blockchain transactions are processed rapidly and cannot be easily reversed once confirmed. This limits the ability of authorities and institutions to freeze or recover illicit funds.

4. Use of Mixers, Bridges, and Privacy Tools

Mixing services, cross-chain bridges, and anonymization tools obscure transaction trails. These mechanisms disconnect funds from their original sources and hinder forensic analysis.

Major types of Financial Crimes Involving Virtual Assets

1. Crypto Fraud and Investment Scams

Crypto-related fraud constitutes the most common form of virtual asset misuse in the UAE and globally. Criminals frequently exploit social media platforms, messaging applications, and online advertising to promote fake investment schemes, Ponzi arrangements, employment scams, and romance-based fraud. Victims are lured through promises of guaranteed or unusually high returns and are often guided to legitimate VASPs before being directed to transfer funds to private wallets or fictitious trading platforms. Recent trends indicate the growing use of AI to generate deepfake identities, forged documents, and cloned websites, enabling perpetrators to obtain private keys and One-Time Passwords (OTPs). UAEFIU data identifies fraud as the largest category of suspicious reports, with several cases involving complex layering and asset concealment through luxury purchases and real estate.

2. Money Laundering and Layering Techniques

Virtual assets are widely used to launder proceeds derived from drug trafficking, cybercrime, theft, and financial fraud. Criminals convert illicit funds into cryptocurrencies and obscure their origin through multiple wallet transfers, peer-to-peer trading, cross-chain bridges, DeFi platforms, and asset-swapping mechanisms. The use of money mules and third-party account control remains prevalent, with organised crime groups acquiring KYC credentials to operate accounts indirectly. High-velocity transactional patterns, minimal account balances, and rapid inflow-outflow cycles are commonly observed. UAEFIU data indicates that money laundering accounts for a significant proportion of reported cases, while global studies highlight centralized exchanges as the primary exit points for laundering activities.

3. Illegal Online Gambling

Virtual assets are increasingly used to facilitate illegal online gambling, particularly through offshore betting platforms that operate outside domestic regulatory frameworks. In the UAE, residents frequently utilise stablecoins such as USDT to fund gambling accounts, thereby bypassing local restrictions. These transactions often involve rapid transfers through multiple wallets and decentralized exchanges to conceal final beneficiaries. Regulatory authorities have identified illegal gambling payments as a recurring trigger for suspicious activity reporting, and UAE policy materials note that approximately 6,000 illegal gambling websites had been blocked as of December 2024, illustrating the scale of the challenge posed by offshore platforms accessible to local users3, highlighting the scale of the enforcement effort.

4. Sanctions Evasion and Illicit Trade

The borderless and pseudonymous nature of virtual assets makes them particularly attractive for circumventing international sanctions and facilitating illicit trade. Sanctioned individuals and entities exploit "no-KYC" exchanges, mixing services, and intermediaries to transfer funds without detection. UAEFIU investigations have identified indirect interactions with blacklisted jurisdictions through fabricated identities and high-risk platforms. Stablecoins play a central role in this typology due to their liquidity and price stability, enabling large-scale value transfers outside traditional banking systems.

Nation-state actors have emerged as major drivers of illicit virtual asset activity, with DPRK-linked hackers stealing approximately USD 1.5 billion in 20254, including the largest-ever crypto heist involving the Bybit platform. Simultaneously, Russia's launch of the ruble-backed A7A5 token enabled over USD 93 billion in transactions within a year, while Iran-aligned networks used cryptocurrencies extensively for sanctions evasion, illicit trade, and terrorism financing5.

5. Terrorist Financing

Although representing a smaller proportion of overall virtual asset crime, terrorist financing through cryptocurrencies poses significant national and international security risks. Terrorist organisations and affiliated networks use virtual assets to solicit donations, move operational funds, and obscure financial trails, often through encrypted communication platforms and online fundraising campaigns. Law enforcement agencies have documented multiple cases involving the laundering of donations through complex wallet structures. For example, U.S. authorities in 2025 seized over $200,000 in cryptocurrency from a Hamas fundraising network, which had laundered more than $1.5 million in donations since late 20246.

Statistical Trends and Risk Patterns (2023–2025)

Between July 2023 and June 2025, the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (UAEFIU) analysed over 800 suspicious transaction reports relating specifically to virtual assets, within a broader pool of more than 4,000 reports filed by VASPs since 2021. These reports were generated through transaction monitoring systems, customer due diligence reviews, and regulatory reporting obligations. The analysis focused on identifying typologies, high-risk behaviours, and linkages with organised criminal networks and sanctioned entities, enabling authorities to develop targeted enforcement and supervisory strategies.

1. Virtual Asset-Related Crimes in the UAE:

UAEFIU intelligence for the period July 2023 to June 2025 provides the following approximate distribution of reported virtual asset-related crimes:

Crime Type Share of UAEFIU Cases Fraud and Scams (investment, Ponzi, romance, fake platforms) 38% Illegal Gambling (from the UAE perspective) 14% Sanctions Evasion 11% Money Laundering 11% Others (forgery, drug trafficking, terrorist financing, cybercrime, organised crime, market manipulation) ~12% Source: UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (2025), Chart 13. Percentages are approximate.

2. Subject Profiles and Demographics

Profile Metric Finding Implication Identity Type 81% Natural Persons, 7% Legal Persons High focus on individual "mule" accounts. Age Range 74% are between 25 and 44 years old Targets working-age, tech-literate adults. Residency 90% UAE Residents Local infrastructure is heavily exploited. Top Occupation Business owners and partners (18%) Use of corporate veils for VASP onboarding.

3. Transactional Characteristics of Illicit Virtual Assets Flows

Technique Purpose Frequency in UAE Complexity Level Peel Chain Breaking down large sums into small transactions. Common High Cross-Chain Bridge Moving assets between different blockchains. Rising High Asset Swapping Converting VAs into stablecoins to lock in value. Very High Medium Mixers/Tumblers Blurring the link between sender and receiver. Occasional High DeFi/DEX Trading without traditional KYC intermediaries. High High

The UAE Regulatory and Supervisory Framework

The UAE has established a multi-agency supervisory model that is considered among the most advanced in the world. This framework is anchored by Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025 Regarding Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing. This legislation aligns the UAE with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), particularly Recommendation 157 regarding VASPs.

The UAE's National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations Committee (NAMLCFTC) published the UAE's third National Risk Assessment (NRA) on 24 April 2025. The NRA prepared with participation from over 84 government and private sector entities including financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), VASPs, and non-profit organisations constitutes the most authoritative and current government assessment of the UAE's exposure to money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing risks. Critically for practitioners in the virtual asset sector, the 2025 NRA formally identifies virtual asset service providers as a high-risk sector, alongside banking, exchange houses, real estate, and registered Hawala providers, all of which carry the highest residual risk ratings for ML/TF in the UAE.

1. Role of Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025 forms the cornerstone of the UAE's regulatory regime for virtual assets. The law defines VASPs and subjects them to mandatory compliance obligations, including KYC procedures, record-keeping, suspicious transaction reporting, and risk-based monitoring. It empowers supervisory authorities to conduct inspections, impose administrative penalties, and cooperate with international counterparts. The Decree-Law ensures that virtual asset activities are integrated within the broader national AML/CFT framework.

2. Supervisory Authorities and Jurisdictions

Regulatory oversight of virtual asset activities in the UAE is distributed among multiple authorities, each exercising jurisdiction over specific geographic areas and market segments. This decentralised supervisory model allows for specialised regulation while maintaining overall regulatory coherence. Below is a structured table highlighting the regulatory bodies operating in the indicating the jurisdiction in which operates and their core functions:

Regulatory Body Jurisdiction Core Functions Capital Market Authority (CMA) (earlier SCA)8 UAE Mainland Federal oversight of investment-grade VAs Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) Dubai (excl. DIFC) Regional supervision and VASP licensing Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) ADGM Free zone financial regulation Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) DIFC International financial hub regulation Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) UAE-wide Payment system and stablecoin stability

3. Licensing and Capital Requirements

VASPs operating in the UAE are required to obtain licences from the relevant regulatory authority based on their location and nature of activities. Licensing requirements typically include minimum capital thresholds, governance standards, risk management systems, cybersecurity controls, and compliance infrastructure. Regulators also impose ongoing capital adequacy and operational resilience requirements, often calculated as a percentage of annual operating expenses. These measures are designed to ensure that VASPs maintain sufficient financial and organisational capacity to manage operational, legal, and systemic risks.

4. Enforcement Actions and Public Accountability

The UAE authorities have demonstrated strong enforcement against unlicensed operations and non-compliant marketing practices. In a major sweep in October 2025, VARA penalized 19 firms for operating without licenses and breaching marketing regulations, with fines ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 600,0009. These enforcement actions are critical for maintaining market integrity and ensuring that only compliant operators can service the UAE public.

Furthermore, the Dubai Police and the UAE Cyber Security Council have launched national awareness campaigns, such as #BeAwareofFraud, to educate the public on the risks of social engineering and the importance of using only regulated platforms.

5. The "Sunrise Problem" and Global Challenges

One of the most significant challenges in combating virtual asset-related crime arises from the uneven and asynchronous implementation of the FATF Travel Rule, commonly referred to as the "Sunrise Issue." The Travel Rule requires Virtual Asset Service Providers to exchange originator and beneficiary information for transactions exceeding prescribed thresholds10. However, as many jurisdictions have yet to fully adopt or operationalise these standards, UAE-based VASPs often face difficulties in obtaining the required data from overseas counterparties. This fragmented regulatory landscape has resulted in a patchwork of compliance regimes, which illicit actors exploit by routing funds through weakly regulated or non-compliant jurisdictions, commonly referred to as regulatory "dark zones."

In addition, the increasing use of unhosted wallets, which are not administered by regulated service providers, presents a substantial obstacle to effective transaction tracing. Once assets are transferred from a regulated platform to such wallets, the ability of authorities to monitor and reconstruct transaction flows is significantly diminished, unless supported by advanced blockchain forensic tools.

Risk Indicators for Professionals and Clients11

As part of its strategic analysis, the UAEFIU has developed a comprehensive set of risk indicators to assist VASPs, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies in identifying suspicious behaviour linked to the misuse of virtual assets. These indicators must be assessed collectively and in context, in line with a risk-based approach and the FATF Red Flag Indicators on virtual assets. The presence of multiple indicators may signal heightened exposure to money laundering, fraud, sanctions evasion, terrorist financing, or market abuse. Some of the key risk indicators are provided below:

Sector Indicator Category Specific Red Flag VASP Account Funding Use of multiple or third-party credit/debit cards to fund virtual asset purchases. VASP Transactional Pattern High-value deposits followed by immediate withdrawals to unhosted wallets or external platforms. VASP Technical Access Multiple suspicious accounts accessed from the same device/IP or frequent logins from unusual jurisdictions. VASP Concealment techniques Repeated use of mixers, cross-chain bridges, peel chains, or rapid asset swapping. VASP Account Usage Absence of genuine trading activity with funds withdrawn shortly after receipt. Banking Customer Profile Low-income individuals or students receiving high-value crypto-related transfers inconsistent with declared income. Banking Transaction Flow Large cash deposits followed by immediate transfers to virtual asset platforms. General Documentation Submission of forged, manipulated, or AI-altered identity or financial documents. General Counterparty Risk Transactions involving sanctioned, unlicensed, or high-risk VASPs or jurisdictions. General Account Control Evidence of third-party control over account or wallet activity.

Practical Guidance for Clients and Investors

Navigating the virtual asset landscape requires a disciplined and compliance-oriented approach. Users should verify the regulatory status of platforms before transacting by consulting the public registers of the VARA, the CMA (earlier SCA), or the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

When selecting on-ramp applications and exchanges, users should prioritise:

Regulatory Status : Display of a valid UAE regulatory licence.

: Display of a valid UAE regulatory licence. Security Features : Two-factor authentication, biometric access, and withdrawal whitelisting.

: Two-factor authentication, biometric access, and withdrawal whitelisting. Transparency: Clear fee structures and publicly available compliance disclosures.

Investors should maintain accurate transaction records for tax and regulatory purposes and remain cautious of "guaranteed return" schemes promoted through social media, which are prohibited under UAE law.

Conclusion and Future Outlook

The misuse of virtual assets in financial crime represents a complex and continuously evolving challenge that demands a coordinated and multi-dimensional response. While the UAE has positioned itself as a regional leader through stringent licensing regimes, proactive enforcement, and the use of advanced blockchain analytics, the inherently global and decentralised nature of virtual assets continues to create opportunities for regulatory arbitrage and cross-border exploitation. The growing integration of artificial intelligence into both criminal methodologies and regulatory tools marks the next phase of this contest, requiring authorities to remain adaptive and technologically equipped.

Despite the prevalence of financial crime, the institutional adoption of virtual assets in the UAE is accelerating. The UAE blockchain market size is estimated at USD 8.9 billion for 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 72.6 billion by 203212. Institutional confidence is further evidenced by significant sovereign investments. For instance, Mubadala Investment Company increased its holdings in Bitcoin-related trusts to over USD 400 million in early 2025.

Nevertheless, virtual assets remain a double-edged sword, offering both innovation and new avenues for financial crime. Fraud, money laundering, illegal gambling, sanctions evasion, and terrorist financing continue to exploit weaknesses in compliance systems and user awareness. In response, UAE authorities, supported by international cooperation and advanced forensic capabilities, have intensified supervisory and investigative efforts. For businesses and investors, sustained vigilance remains paramount. Robust due diligence, continuous monitoring of risk indicators, and strict adherence to regulatory requirements are essential safeguards. By combining effective regulation, informed participation, and technological innovation, the UAE can continue to harness the legitimate potential of virtual assets while mitigating their systemic risks.

Footnotes

1. https://www.uaefiu.gov.ae/media/sjsfchg1/uaefiu-report-on-vas-public-version-dec-2025.pdf#page=11

2. https://uaelegislation.gov.ae/en/legislations/3314

3. UAE lays out rules to regulate gambling industry | MEXC News, accessed February 8, 2026, https://www.mexc.co/en-IN/news/304964

4. https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/cyber/alerts/2025/north-korea-responsible-for-1-5-billion-bybit-hack?

5. Crypto Crime Reaches Record High in 2025 as Nation‑State Sanctions Evasion Moves On‑Chain at Scale - Chainalysis, accessed February 8, 2026, https://www.chainalysis.com/blog/2026-crypto-crime-report-introduction/

6. Justice Department Disrupts Hamas Terrorist Financing Scheme Through Seizure of Cryptocurrency, accessed February 8, 2026 | https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-disrupts-hamas-terrorist-financing-scheme-through-seizure-cryptocurrency

7.https://www.fatf-gafi.org/content/dam/fatf-gafi/recommendations/FATF%20Recommendations%202012.pdf.coredownload.inline.pdf?nocache=true#page=18

8. https://www.sca.gov.ae/en/new-cma-law

9. VARA Steps Up Enforcement to Safeguard Dubai's Virtual Asset ..., accessed February 8, 2026, https://www.vara.ae/en/regulations/regulatory-notices/vara-steps-up-enforcement-to-safeguard-dubai-s-virtual-asset-market-19-unlicensed-firms-penalised-and-public-warning-issued/

10.https://www.fatf-gafi.org/content/fatf-gafi/en/publications/Fatfrecommendations/update-Recommendation-16-payment-transparency-june-2025.html

11. https://www.uaefiu.gov.ae/media/sjsfchg1/uaefiu-report-on-vas-public-version-dec-2025.pdf#page=69