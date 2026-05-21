BCM: Protecting Operations In An Age Of Disruption

In an increasingly complex operating environment, disruption is no longer a remote risk but rather a sustained and predictable condition for organizations.

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Introduction

In an increasingly complex operating environment, disruption is no longer a remote risk but rather a sustained and predictable condition for organizations. Heightened regional tensions, cyber threats, supply chain shocks, and climate-related events mean that government entities and private companies are expected to demonstrate clear readiness to maintain operations under pressure. At the same time, regulators are becoming more punitive when compliance and resilience fall short, and stakeholders are less forgiving when organizations falter in a crisis.

Against this backdrop, Business Continuity Management (BCM) — a core pillar of risk management, a widespread regulatory expectation, and an essential control to protect national priorities and economic growth ambitions — has become a strategic imperative. Far from being a compliance exercise, BCM provides organizations with a structured, practical means of sustaining operations when disruption becomes reality.

What is BCM and How Does it Fit With Resilience?

BCM ensures that critical services and operations can continue — or be restored quickly — when disruption occurs. It sits alongside Emergency and Crisis Management, Information Technology Disaster Recovery (ITDR), and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as part of an integrated resilience framework.

Prepared organizations use BCM to understand their most important processes and set clear recovery priorities. It also provides a coordinated approach for aligning people, technology, and facilities to protect continuity when normal operating conditions are compromised.

Key Risks Facing Organizations

Common risk drivers now facing organizations include:

Operational and supply chain disruption for critical infrastructure or assets.

Cyber incidents affecting critical applications and data.

Health, safety, or security events impacting staff and residents.

Supply chain and third-party disruption.

Climate-related or political incidents affecting facilities and utilities

Each of these risks requires a clear plan, defined roles, and tested procedures to maintain essential services. BCM provides the framework for translating awareness of these threats into practical, executable response and recovery arrangements.

In practice, organizations that invest in integrated continuity and resilience planning are better positioned to respond decisively when disruption occurs. The following example illustrates how this approach can be applied at scale.

A Case Example: Translating BCM into Practice

Since 2022, Ankura has supported a major government-owned organization to design and implement a comprehensive resiliency framework. Leveraging a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, we developed an organization-wide Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), department-level Business Continuity Plans (BCPs), and delivered an executive-level tabletop exercise with more than 75 participants and a formal After-Action Report (AAR).

Together, these measures strengthened cross‑department coordination and enhanced executive decision‑making under simulated crisis conditions, demonstrating how structured continuity planning, integrated technology, and targeted exercises can materially improve an organization’s ability to sustain operations during disruption.

How Ankura Supports BCM and Resilience

Ankura works at board and executive level to strengthen enterprise resilience — helping clients anticipate disruption, respond decisively, and protect operational continuity when needed. Acting as a strategic partner, our teams combine certified risk specialists, deep advisory expertise, and cloud-based technology platforms to support:

Business Continuity Management: Current state assessments, business impact analysis, continuity planning, simulations, and exercises.

Current state assessments, business impact analysis, continuity planning, simulations, and exercises. ITDR: Minimum equipment configurations, critical application inventories, data restoration procedures, and disaster recovery plans.

Minimum equipment configurations, critical application inventories, data restoration procedures, and disaster recovery plans. Emergency and Crisis Management: Policies, procedures, situational awareness, automated escalation paths, and incident communication and alerts.

Policies, procedures, situational awareness, automated escalation paths, and incident communication and alerts. ERM: Processes to identify, assess, and manage risks so leaders can understand, prioritize, and make decisions, enhancing enterprise value and risk-aware culture.

Conclusion

Boards and executive teams are under growing pressure to demonstrate resilience — not just intent but proven capability. If you would like to assess your current continuity capabilities, test your crisis readiness, or design an integrated resiliency framework, our Riyadh-based resilience specialists are available to support organizations across the region.

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