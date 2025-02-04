Key Legal Updates November 2024

Amendment of Article 4 of the Executive Regulations of Real Estate Units Ownership Law

His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Housing approved on sorting and managing the amendment to paragraph (1/d) of Article 4 of the Executive Regulations of Real Estate Units Ownership law.

According to the amended text, the amendment states that submitting a cadastral report or submitting an off-plan sales project plans should be from a licensed and accredited engineering office. The engineering office shall specify what concerns each separated real estate unit from the land and common parts based on the ratio of the area in each unit to the total area of the units. The decision also included the addition of a new paragraph stipulating that real estate units may be sorted in an off-plan sales projects by requiring the approval of the licensed authority. In addition, issuing a certificate proving the conformity of the property to the minutes of sorting the unit.

The decision shall enter into force as of the date of its publication in the Official Gazette No. 5075 dated 20/05/1446 AH.

Applying Regulations on Official Communications and the Preservation of Documents and their Information for One Year

The Cabinet approved that the Application of the Regulations on Official Communications and the Preservation of Documents and their Information for one year from the date of its entry into force.

According to the decision, the National Center for Archives & Records is evaluating the appropriateness of continuing the application of the regulation in a guided manner. In addition, the centre monitors any observations or obstacles that may appear to government entities.

MoJ issues regulations of Code of Law Practice

The content of the new implementing regulations of the law firm system were summarized in that they collected and summarized the subsidiary legislation regulating the profession. The regulation included the provisions regulating the licensing of foreign law firms, rules of discipline, filing of disciplinary cases and rules for limiting conflicts of interest for those who previously worked in the judiciary after these legislations have been separated. The regulation also included a set of new provisions that contribute to increasing and enhancing the importance of the profession towards the provisions of practicing it through intermediary online platforms. Moreover, the lawyer is obligated to submit the work of the profession via these platforms. The regulations include maintaining confidentiality, not misusing data, avoiding cases of conflict of interest, and likewise from the new detailed provisions included in the regulation.

Approval of the Technical Guide for Handling Delayed and Stalled Real Estate Off-Plan Projects

Technical Guide for Handling Delayed and Stalled Real Estate Off-Plan Projects has been approved. The guide Identifies a delayed project based on a schedule and performance factor (SPI), with the delay categorized as follow: mild, moderate, or severe. The guide addresses technical and financial distress through procedures such as adjusting the time plan, increasing employment, or changing the contractor and consulting office. Therefore, the competent department is committed to monthly follow-up of projects through field visits and periodic reports to ensure the implementation of solutions and the progress of the project.

Issuance of the Implementing Regulations of the Product Safety Law

The Implementing Regulations of the Product Safety Law has been issued. The regulation contained a set of rules and procedures that regulate the technical evaluation processes of products. The obligations specify manufacturers and suppliers to ensure compliance.

Approval of the Implementing Regulations of the Standards and Quality Law

The Implementing Regulations of the Standards and Quality System have been approved. The fourth article of the regulations mandates to exclude products and services that fall within the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Authority. The authority is the original competent and supervisor on standardization and quality activities. The quality mark is granted to products with high levels of relevant technical requirements.

The regulation shall enter into force as of the date of its publication.

Approval of the National Framework and Guidelines for Foreign Direct Investment

Approval on the principle of the national framework and guidelines for foreign direct investment.

Requirements for Cultural Buildings and Theatres

The updates included a number of licensing, technical, and operational requirements as follows:

Project owners must abide by the municipalities licensing procedures system and its executive regulations when issuing, renewing, amending, suspending or cancelling the license. Obtaining the approval of the Civil Defense before issuing the license. Submit a valid commercial register containing the activities to be licensed. In addition, obtain an approval of the supervising authority of the activity.

