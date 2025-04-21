Are You Ready To Introduce Your Tech Innovation To The World?

Now in its fifth year, the competition seeks to bring together the brightest minds in technology innovations.

Now in its fifth year, the competition seeks to bring together the brightest minds in technology innovations. If you're ready to demonstrate how your technology can make a difference in the world, this could be your moment – to challenge the status quo, introduce tech solutions through your own unique lens and open up a window to the future.

At KPMG, we're committed to discovering and supporting tech entrepreneurs who are working hard to have a positive impact on the future. If you've created a tech breakthrough or a new tech-enabled solution that you believe can make a difference in the world, entering the Global Tech Innovator Competition can help you transform that bold vision into a reality among national and global industry experts, investors and potential business partners.

There's a lot in it for you

We believe, that if you're a tech innovator and entrepreneur, this competition is an ideal platform to profile your business. The potential benefits if you take the opportunity to compete include:

Join a community of tech innovators who are turning their bold ambitions into a reality.

Who is eligible to enter the competition?

Qualifications and eligibility criteria

Applicants are typically technology entrepreneurs who are successfully making the transition from the startup phase to the next stage in the growth of their businesses. They have developed innovative, proven technologies, established robust business models, demonstrated traction and have the potential to scale up globally.

To be eligible for the competition, you must:

Be a registered company in Saudi Arabia

Have been actively operating for 7 years or less (in the current form)

Be either a pure technology or a tech-enabled, tech-driven or tech-led business

Not be majority owned by a large corporate

Be able to conduct all pitches in English

Be available to pitch at our finals on 27 August in Riyadh

If selected as a finalist, be available to pitch at the global final in November 2025.

The Competition Details — Your Questions Answered

Application criteria

Application

Q: How can I participate in the competition?

A: To enter the competition, you must fill out the online application form for your company before the application deadline of 31 July 2025.

Q: Who can apply?

A: Any technology entrepreneur that has operated for less than 5 years and is registered and based in Saudi Arabia can apply. Applicants must have innovative, proven technologies, robust business models, the ability to demonstrate traction in their activities and the potential to scale up. All entrants entering the competition on behalf of the company must be residents in Saudi Arabia and aged 18 years or over. KPMG employees and contractors are prohibited from entering the competition.

Q: When can I apply?

A: Applications are open from 17 April 2025 and close on 31 July 2025. All applications must be received before this closing date. The finals will take place on 27 August at the KPMG head office in Riyadh.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of entries?

A: During the application period, there is no limit to the number of companies that can apply, however we request that no more than one application per company is submitted.

Q: What information do I need to provide?

A: If you'd like to apply, here's what we'll need:

Company details (name, address, company registration number, contact details)

CEO, founder and management team details

A brief description of the company, business model, any media coverage and proprietary technology (maximum of 200 words)

Details on funding raised to date, 2024 revenue figures and projections for 2025

A high-resolution image of your company logo

Selection Criteria

Q: How do I know if my company qualifies?

A: We aim to be as inclusive as possible; whether you're a pure technology company or tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven, we want to hear about your growth ambitions.

Q: What stage should my company be at to be considered?

A: We are looking for companies that have been operating for 5 years or less, and must have a viable product or service.

Pitching

Q: What is the pitching format?

A: Each company will be given a total of approximately 5 minutes to both pitch and answer questions from a judging panel. All presentations must be in Microsoft PowerPoint or PDF file format. A detailed pack outlining requirements will be shared with shortlisted businesses when appropriate.

Q: What is the judging criteria?

A: Each pitching competition will be judged by a panel of industry and KPMG experts. All applications will be scored based on six, equally-weighted criteria. The criteria are disruption and innovation, market potential, customer adoption, market traction and marketing, long-term potential and pitch quality. The decisions of the panel will be final.

Winners

Q: What do winners get?

A: Winners will receive exposure and recognition through local media coverage and KPMG corporate channels. Winners will also be put forward as finalists in the Global Tech Innovator competition, which will take place in November 2025.

The finalists will be provided with standard class flights/travel, hotel accommodation to the final.

The prizes cannot be substituted for cash or any other alternatives.

Q: How and when will the winners be notified?

A: Winners will be notified on the day of the final. Winners will also be profiled in the KPMG "Winners Report". The Global Tech Innovator winner will be announced on stage in person and virtually in November 2025.

Further information

Q: What are the costs involved in participation?

A: There is no charge for entering into the competition. KPMG will cover the cost of standard class flight/travel, accommodation and Web Summit conference pass for the finalist who is invited to present in November.

In addition, KPMG will cover the cost of travel and accommodation for the finalists who are based outside Riyadh to come and pitch at the finals event at KPMG head office in Riyadh.

Q: Is there any publicity involved?

A: KPMG Private Enterprise will be promoting the pitch heats alongside various partners throughout the course of the competition. By entering the competition, you agree that any personal information provided by you with your entry may be held and used by KPMG to administer the competition.

If you are a winner of the competition, you agree that KPMG may use your name, image and company branding to announce the winner of the competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional and marketing purposes.

Q: Will I receive feedback on my application?

A: Unsuccessful applicants will be notified. Due to the volume of entries received, we are unable to provide detailed feedback to each unsuccessful applicant.

We value the time and effort put into each submission and thank you for your participation.

Q: Who do I get in touch with for further information?

A: For any further information please email sa-fm-techinnovator@kpmg.com

