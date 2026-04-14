Royal Order On Objections To Administrative Violation Decisions

Royal Order No. (82241) introduces a limited exception allowing companies and individuals to challenge certain administrative violation decisions that became final solely due to the lapse of the statutory objection period. This time-sensitive opportunity requires objections to be submitted within sixty days and provides for suspension of enforcement during the review process.

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A time limited opportunity to object to certain administrative violation decisions that have become final.

Summary

Royal Order No. (82241) dated 16/10/1447H (corresponding to April 4, 2026) has been issued, introducing a limited exception to the general finality of administrative violation decisions.

Under the Royal Order, certain administrative violation decisions that became final solely due to the lapse of the statutory objection period may now be challenged, provided that an objection is submitted within sixty days from the announcement of the Royal Order. The Royal Order further provides for the suspension of enforcement of eligible decisions while such objections are considered.

This measure creates a time‑limited opportunity for companies and individuals to object to certain administrative violation decisions that had previously become final due solely to the lapse of the objection period.

Conditions for submitting an objection

An objection may be submitted under the Royal Order provided that all of the following conditions are satisfied:

The decision constitutes an administrative decision relating to a violation.

The decision was issued before November 1, 2024.

The objection is submitted to the same administrative authority that issued the decision, within sixty days from the announcement of the Royal Order.

No objection was previously submitted against the decision before the issuing authority (i.e., the decision became final due to the lapse of the objection period).

The decision is of a type over which the Board of Grievances would have jurisdiction to hear an objection, following completion of the mandatory objection procedures before the issuing authority.

The decision does not relate to traffic violations, precautionary measures, or violations for which the applicable fine or penalty has already been paid.

Suspension of enforcement

Where an objection is submitted in accordance with these conditions, enforcement of the violation decision is to be suspended until the objection is resolved. Resolution may occur either through a decision issued by the administrative authority itself or, if the authority refuses to revoke the decision, through a final judicial judgment of the Board of Grievances.

If no objection is submitted within the sixty day window, enforcement of the decision will resume.

While the Royal Order clearly contemplates suspension of enforcement upon submission of an objection, certain aspects of the timing and mechanics of suspension may benefit from further clarification in practice, particularly as authorities begin implementing the Order.

Practical implications

This Royal Order constitutes an exception to two well‑established principles of Saudi administrative law:

that administrative decisions become final upon the expiry of the objection period; and

that administrative decisions are immediately enforceable.

As a result, it is expected that a significant number of individuals and commercial entities may seek to challenge long‑standing administrative violation decisions, which may in turn lead to an increase in objections handled by issuing authorities and, where necessary, cases brought before the Board of Grievances.

From the perspective of commercial entities and individuals, this Royal Order presents a time‑limited opportunity to review historical administrative violation decisions that became final due to the lapse of the objection period, assess whether they fall within the scope of the Order, and consider whether submitting an objection would be appropriate in the circumstances.

From the perspective of government and administrative authorities, this development is likely to result in an increased volume of objections and review requests, requiring careful assessment, resourcing, and procedural handling to ensure consistent and timely decision‑making in line with the Royal Order.

We would be pleased to assist both commercial stakeholders and government entities in navigating the implications of this Royal Order, including assessing eligibility, developing appropriate objection or response strategies, and advising on process, risk, and potential exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.