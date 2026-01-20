ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Saudi Arabia Opens Capital Market To All Foreign Investors From February 2026

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced a landmark reform allowing all categories of foreign investors to directly invest in Saudi-listed companies...
Othman S. Alshmry,Samuel Eversman, and Hussain Bu Najimah
The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced a landmark reform allowing all categories of foreign investors to directly invest in Saudi-listed companies starting 1 February 2026. This removes long-standing restrictions, including the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) framework, and permits direct share ownership without intermediary structures. The move is expected to deepen liquidity, broaden the investor base, and attract significant international capital to Saudi Arabia's Main Market, which already hosts major companies such as Aramco, SABIC, and other Public Investment Fund (PIF) entities. With foreign ownership exceeding SAR 590 billion by Q3 2025, these changes position Saudi Arabia as an increasingly attractive destination for global equity investment.

The Saudi team at BCLP can assist with navigating CMA regulations, Companies Law, and related compliance matters for clients exploring opportunities in this dynamic and evolving market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Othman S. Alshmry
Samuel Eversman
Hussain Bu Najimah
