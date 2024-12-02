Restrictive Visa Exempt Rules For Nationals Of Most Commonwealth Of Independent States Forthcoming

Effective January 1, 2025, nationals of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be restricted to staying in Russia visa exempt for a cumulative total of 90 days per calendar year; ...

Effective January 1, 2025, nationals of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan (each a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)) will be restricted to staying in Russia visa exempt for a cumulative total of 90 days per calendar year; down from the current total of 90 days per 180-day period. Ukraine, another CIS member, is subject to a different visa regime with Russia and so will not be affected by the above policy change.

