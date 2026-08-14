Russia Introduces New Domain Name Restrictions On 1 September 2026

Beginning 1 September 2026, new domain name registration rules enter into force. Domain name owners will be required to complete a verification procedure via Russia’s official government services portal (Gosuslugi) for registering, renewing, purchasing, selling, and deleting domain names. Foreign companies and individuals may face significant difficulties accessing Gosuslugi and, consequently, risk losing their domain names.

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Beginning 1 September 2026, new domain name registration rules enter into force. Domain name owners will be required to complete a verification procedure via Russia’s official government services portal (Gosuslugi) for registering, renewing, purchasing, selling, and deleting domain names. Foreign companies and individuals may face significant difficulties accessing Gosuslugi and, consequently, risk losing their domain names. This alert outlines the new requirements and suggests immediate response options.

What Domain Names Are Affected?

The new rules apply to all domain names in the following top-level domain zones:

.ru (Russian national domain);

(Russian national domain); .рф (Russian Cyrillic domain); and

(Russian Cyrillic domain); and .su (legacy domain for the Soviet Union).

What Are the New Requirements?

According to revised Article 14.2 of the Federal Law “On Information, Information Technologies, and Protection of Information” No.149-FZ dated 27.07.2006, the Government is authorized to adopt Domain Name Registration Regulations prescribing mandatory owner verification via the state Unified System for Identification and Authentication (ESIA), accessible through Gosuslugi. Under this framework, domain registrars must obtain verified personal details of an individual owner (full name, identity document details, date of birth, etc.) or corporate information of a legal entity owner (company name, registered address, taxpayer identification number, etc.) directly from Gosuslugi, subject to the owner’s consent granted via their Gosuslugi account.

The draft Domain Name Registration Regulations have been published but are not yet formally adopted. According to the draft Regulations, verification will be mandatory for the following operations: registering a new domain name; updating owner business details; renewing existing domain registrations; delegating (modifying DNS servers); transferring ownership; changing domain name registrars; and annulling (deleting) a domain name. Registrars will be required to reject any of these operations if identity verification fails.

Who Can Create a Gosuslugi Account?

While the draft Regulations do not explicitly prohibit foreign entities from owning domains, non-Russian companies and individuals without a physical or legal presence in Russia face severe operational barriers to creating a Gosuslugi account. Foreign legal entities can only establish an account if they maintain an officially registered branch or representative office in Russia. Foreign individuals require a Russian individual insurance account number (SNILS). They must confirm their identity either in person at a government services office or through a Russian bank’s mobile app (if they have a local bank account).

What Happens Without Verification?

Domains owned by unverified non-Russian entities will remain active and delegated until their current registration term expires (up to one year). However, after 1 September 2026, non-verified owners will be unable to renew their domain name registrations. Once the domain term ends, the domain name will enter a pending renewal period and subsequently be released to the public, creating a high risk of acquisition by competitors or cybersquatters.

What to Do?

Taking into account that the actions with domain names are not restricted prior to 1 September 2026, non-Russian domain owners should take proactive steps immediately:

transfer ownership to a local Russian subsidiary, representative office, or branch that possesses a verified corporate Gosuslugi account (if any); or transfer the domain name to a Russian trustee service provider. The parties execute a service agreement requiring the trustee to maintain the domain name, keep websites accessible via this domain name, handle timely renewals, and refrain from any action that compromises the client's control. The trustee acts as the legal domain name owner in the registry and before the domain registrar; or consider migrating Russia-related online services and resources to international domain zones (e.g., .com, .org) and setting up redirects from the Russian domain names. The redirects will function until the current registration periods of the Russian domain names expire.

We assist our clients with ensuring seamless use of their domain names. Our firm has well-established collaboration with major Russian domain name registrars offering trustee services. We are experienced in transferring domain names from foreign owners to their Russian offices and partners, including drafting assignment agreements and fulfilling other legal formalities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.