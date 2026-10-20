Patenting Agrochemicals In Europe: Key Challenges And Opportunities For Innovators

A new agrochemical may require more than a decade of development and substantial regulatory investment before it reaches the market. The patent strategy protecting it often needs to begin from the very start of that journey.

For agrochemical and crop-protection innovators, obtaining meaningful patent protection in Europe can be particularly challenging. Developing effective crop protection patents requires consideration of chemistry, biology, regulation and commercial strategy. Novel active ingredients, formulations, combinations, methods of application and improved agricultural performance can all present valuable opportunities for patent protection, but each can raise difficult questions of novelty, inventive step, sufficiency and claim scope.

At the same time, the commercial life of an agrochemical invention is closely linked to a demanding regulatory process. A patent may therefore need to protect an invention for many years before commercialisation, while also providing sufficient scope to prevent competitors from designing around it.

For companies developing herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, biological crop protection products, biopesticides, plant growth regulators, safeners, adjuvants and other plant protection products, getting the European patent strategy right at an early stage can therefore be critical.

What makes agrochemical patenting different?

Agrochemical inventions often sit at the intersection of chemistry, biology and agricultural science.

An invention may involve a new chemical compound, but its commercial value may ultimately depend on properties such as selectivity, efficacy, crop safety, stability, formulation performance or an unexpected effect when used in combination with another active ingredient.

This can make the patent drafting exercise more complicated than simply identifying the chemical structure of the most promising molecule.

A well-designed European patent portfolio may need to protect several layers of innovation, including:

new active ingredients and classes of related compounds;

and classes of related compounds; intermediates and manufacturing processes ;

; formulations , including particular combinations of active ingredients and formulation components;

, including particular combinations of active ingredients and formulation components; synergistic combinations of known active ingredients;

of known active ingredients; new uses or application methods ;

; improvements in selectivity, efficacy, persistence or crop safety; and

technologies that improve delivery, stability or environmental performance.

The challenge is to obtain broad protection without making claims so broad that they become vulnerable to an EPO objection or a later validity attack.

1. Inventive step can be particularly demanding

For many agrochemical inventions, the key European patent challenge is not novelty but inventive step.

The European Patent Office applies the problem-solution approach when assessing inventive step. In broad terms, this involves identifying the closest prior art, assessing the technical effect achieved, defining the objective technical problem and asking whether the claimed solution would have been obvious to the skilled person.

This can be challenging in agrochemistry because the prior art may contain a large number of related compounds, possible substituents and potential applications.

A compound that appears structurally similar to a known pesticide may nevertheless have a valuable and unexpected property. Conversely, simply selecting another member of a known chemical class may not necessarily provide an inventive contribution.

The evidence generated during research can therefore be extremely important.

For example, comparative data may demonstrate:

unexpectedly high activity;

improved selectivity;

reduced phytotoxicity;

improved persistence;

activity against a resistant pest or pathogen;

reduced application rates; or

an unexpected synergistic effect between active ingredients.

The patent application should ideally be drafted with these potential advantages in mind from the outset.

2. Unexpected synergy can create valuable patent opportunities

Combination products can present particularly interesting opportunities for patent protection.

Two known active ingredients may individually have known properties, but their combination may produce an effect that is greater than would reasonably have been expected.

The EPO has considered several cases involving synergistic herbicidal and insecticidal combinations.

More recent EPO case law also illustrates the importance of properly demonstrating an alleged synergistic effect.

Synergism is not simply an increase in activity. The combined effect needs to be greater than the expected additive effect.

For agrochemical innovators, this highlights an important practical point:

Data generated during product development can have significant value beyond regulatory purposes. It can also help establish patentability.

Where synergy, selectivity or another unexpected technical effect may ultimately support inventive step, it is worth considering that possibility when planning experiments.

3. Sufficiency: how much experimental data is enough?

Agrochemical inventions can cover potentially very broad areas of chemistry and biological activity.

That creates a tension.

A company may want a patent claim covering a large family of compounds or a broad range of formulations. But the European patent application must provide sufficient information to enable the skilled person to perform the invention across the scope claimed.

This is particularly relevant where patent claims cover:

large Markush structures;

broad ranges of substituents;

multiple crops or pests;

numerous active ingredient combinations; or

broad formulation parameters.

The answer is not necessarily to include every conceivable experiment. Rather, the patent application should be designed around the technical contribution that the applicant genuinely intends to protect.

Careful selection of examples, comparative data and alternative embodiments can make a significant difference to the robustness of the resulting patent.

4. The patent application needs to anticipate the product that will actually reach the market

Another challenge is that the invention described at the research stage may evolve significantly before commercialisation.

A promising active ingredient may ultimately be developed into a particular formulation. A formulation may subsequently be used on additional crops. A combination product may prove more commercially important than the original active ingredient.

If these possibilities are not considered when the first patent application is prepared, opportunities for protection may be lost.

This is particularly important because European patent law places limits on adding new subject matter after filing. It is therefore dangerous to assume that useful technical information can simply be added later.

The best patent strategy often involves thinking several steps ahead:

What is the invention today? What is likely to become commercially important? And what might a competitor try to do instead?

5. Formulations and combinations can be as important as the active ingredient

The active ingredient is often the obvious focus of an agrochemical patent portfolio. But commercial differentiation may lie elsewhere.

For example, an improved formulation might provide:

greater stability;

improved storage characteristics;

enhanced delivery;

reduced application rates;

improved compatibility;

better dispersion or solubility; or

improved crop safety.

Similarly, a combination of active ingredients may provide a commercially important advantage over either component alone.

These developments can justify separate patent protection and, in some circumstances, may provide a valuable second layer of protection around an important product.

The patent portfolio should therefore be considered as a whole rather than as a single patent directed simply to the active substance.

6. Patent strategy and regulatory strategy should be developed together

For plant protection products, patent protection and regulatory approval are closely connected commercially, but they are not the same thing.

Under the EU regulatory framework, plant protection products and their active substances are subject to extensive testing and authorisation requirements.

The regulatory process can consume a significant proportion of the commercial life of a patent.

That makes patent term and timing particularly important for agrochemical companies.

It also means that patent attorneys should ideally understand how the regulatory development programme is progressing. A patent portfolio designed without regard to the anticipated regulatory timetable may fail to provide the most effective commercial protection.

7. Could an SPC extend protection?

For certain plant protection products, a Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) may provide an opportunity to extend effective patent protection.

SPCs are intended to compensate, in part, for the time lost while obtaining the regulatory authorisation required before a plant protection product can be placed on the market. They can provide an extension of up to five years.

Importantly, the relationship between the underlying European patent, the authorised product and the SPC needs to be considered carefully.

For example, European case law has emphasised the importance of the active ingredient being appropriately identified in the claims of the basic patent for SPC purposes.

This provides another reason why patent strategy should be considered with the longer commercial and regulatory lifecycle of the product in mind.

8. The Unitary Patent creates new strategic choices

The introduction of the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC) has added another important strategic consideration for European patent owners.

A Unitary Patent can provide uniform protection across participating EU Member States through a single right, potentially reducing administrative complexity and providing a cost-effective route to broad European coverage.

For an agrochemical company with a product intended for multiple European markets, this can be attractive.

But a unitary right also has a corresponding strategic consideration: a successful centralised validity attack can potentially affect protection across the countries covered by the Unitary Patent.

The decision whether to pursue unitary protection, conventional European patent validation, or a combination of approaches therefore deserves careful consideration based on the commercial importance of the product, the countries of interest and the anticipated litigation landscape.

There is also an important interaction with SPCs. At present, a Unitary Patent can form the basis for national SPCs, while EU proposals have contemplated a future unitary SPC system for plant protection products.

9. Freedom to operate can matter as much as obtaining a patent

Obtaining a patent does not necessarily mean that a company is free to commercialise its product.

An agrochemical innovator may develop a valuable new active ingredient or formulation while third-party patents remain in force covering related compounds, combinations, formulations, manufacturing processes or uses.

Freedom-to-operate (FTO) analysis should therefore form part of the development strategy rather than being treated as a final-stage exercise immediately before launch.

Early analysis can help identify potential obstacles while there is still time to modify the chemistry, formulation or development strategy.

It can also reveal opportunities for licensing, collaboration or designing around third-party rights.

Bringing the strategy together: building a robust European agrochemical patent portfolio

The strongest agrochemical patent portfolios rarely depend on one patent covering one molecule.

Instead, they may combine protection for the active ingredient with patents directed to formulations, combinations, manufacturing processes, uses and other commercially important developments.

A successful strategy should therefore consider the whole lifecycle of the innovation:

Discovery → Development → Regulatory Approval → Commercialisation → Enforcement

At each stage, the questions change.

What should be filed?

How broadly should the invention be claimed?

What experimental evidence is needed?

Which jurisdictions matter commercially?

Could an SPC be available?

Should Unitary Patent protection be considered?

What third-party rights could present an FTO problem?

And how might a competitor design around the eventual patent?

Thinking about these questions early can make the difference between owning a patent that merely describes an invention and owning a patent portfolio that genuinely supports the commercial strategy.

Conclusion

Agrochemical innovation is expensive, technically complex and increasingly competitive. The European patent system provides powerful tools for protecting that innovation, but obtaining commercially meaningful protection requires more than filing a patent application when a promising compound has been identified.

The most effective patent strategies start by asking what ultimately needs to be protected and then build the evidence, claims and portfolio around that objective.

For companies developing new agrochemicals, crop protection products, biopesticides, formulations, active ingredients or related agricultural technologies, early patent advice can help identify opportunities for protection, anticipate EPO objections and reduce the risk of important developments falling outside the patent portfolio.