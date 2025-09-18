Russian Oil Tariffs

Legal basis: International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)
Scope: India
Effective date:27 August 2025
Tariff rate
- 25% tariff on India for "directly or indirectly importing Russian oil," effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on August 27, 2025.
- At present, the EO only targets India; however, the EO requires the Secretaries of Commerce, State, and Treasury to confer and for the Secretary of Commerce to determine "whether any other country is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," in which case recommendations will be made to President Trump on further actions to take, including the imposition of an additional 25% tariff on such countries.
- The Russian Oil Tariff is generally additive, eg, it applies in addition to the 25% Reciprocal Tariff on India (but see exceptions at right).
- The term "Russian Federation oil" refers to "crude oil or petroleum products" that are "extracted, refined, or exported from the Russian Federation, regardless of the nationality of the entity involved in the production or sale of such crude oil or petroleum products".
Carve-outs
- The 25% tariff does not "stack" or apply in addition to the following: (i) any applicable Section 232 tariffs; (ii) any articles exempt under 50 U.S.C. § 1702(b); (iii) any articles listed in Annex II to EO 14257.
